Albertville Mueller plant shooting: 2 killed, 2 injured, suspect at large

Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting at at the Mueller fire hydrant factory in Albertville, according to police chief Jamie Smith.
At 2:30 a.m., an employee fired at coworkers and left in a vehicle.
The two wounded were taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Detectives were on the scene gathering information about the identity of shooter and his possible whereabouts.
“It is with a heavy heart that I report to you a shooting that occurred early this morning,” Smith said in a press release. “For an unknown reason an employee of the industry began firing a weapon at fellow employees. ... Surrounding agencies responded to the scene and everything humanly possible is being done at this time to locate the person responsible.”
The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of family.
Little other information was immediately available, but Boaz police confirmed shortly after 6 a.m. their presence as backup for the Albertville police department.
A press conference will be held today, Smith said.
The plant produces fire hydrants for a worldwide market and has more than 400 employees, making it one of the largest employers in the area.
Employees were called this morning and told not to report to the plant until further notice, one family member said.
As news filtered out about the shooting, one man arrived from North Carolina at the plant to do scheduled maintenance, unaware of what had happened. John McFalls said he spent five days in the plant last week and saw nothing out of the ordinary.
“Everyone here was friendly,” he said. “I never sensed anything to be out of the ordinary. Radios playing, everybody getting along.”
Hearing what had happened, McFalls swallowed hard. “I was thinking about coming in early this morning and getting the jump on everything,” he said. “It’s kind of shocking, and then it isn’t, given the state of the world.”
Mueller’s plant is located in an industrial park area situated at the city limits of Boaz and Albertville, home to several companies.
