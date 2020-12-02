You are the owner of this article.
Albertville man charged with May manslaughter

An Albertville man remained in jail Wednesday after he was accused of recklessly causing a man’s death earlier this year.

Authorities arrested James Ernest Sears Jr., 26, on Tuesday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him on a manslaughter charge. The grand jury indicted him in October, according to court records made public Wednesday.

James Ernest Sears Jr.

 

According to the indictment, Sears allegedly drove his truck through a red light while under the influence of a controlled substance and crashed into another car, killing it’s driver, 37-year-old Eric Lenard Morris Jr. of Ohatchee.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Wednesday the wreck happened on May 6 at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 204 in Wellington. He said medics tried to resuscitate Morris at the scene of the accident, but he was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m.

Sears was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Manslaughter is a Class B felony. If convicted, Sears could be sentenced to up to two decades in jail and owe a maximum fine of $30,000.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

