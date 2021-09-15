Alabama Virtual Library adds free forms and education materials

Calhoun Countians who need any type of legal forms may access the free Alabama Virtual Library (AVL) site to find them. Forms related to wills, power of attorney, landlord and tenants, small business contracts, as well as those concerning business, real estate and more are available. The forms are downloadable and are continually updated to reflect current Alabama laws.
In addition, AVL has added 302 educational books to include in its online library for use by elementary school students. Covered are topics such as art, science, music, math, reading and technology. More than 300 e-books for grades K-5 were added recently.
Each of Calhoun County’s libraries have public computers and are online, and helpers are available to assist library clients. AVL is also accessible from individuals’ homes where wi-fi exists.
To access the forms or the educational materials, along with all other databases the AVL has, visit www.avl.lib.al.us.