Alabama prison system reports work stoppage after group calls for inmate strike

From left, Barbara Gilmer, Marquetta London, and Diyawn Caldwell at a 'Break the Chains' rally for prison reform in Montgomery on Sept. 26, 2022. 

 Mike Cason/Alabama Media Group

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it has received reports of an inmate work stoppage at all the major prisons in the state after a prison reform organization called for a strike.

The organization Both Sides of the Wall called for the strike beginning this morning.