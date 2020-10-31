Alabama Power expects most Calhoun County customers will have power back by Tuesday

As of Saturday afternoon, there are still 13,600 customers without power in Calhoun County and 3,200 in Cleburne County after Tropical Storm Zeta blew through early Thursday morning, according to Jacki Lowry, spokeswoman for Alabama Power.
“Most of the outages in Calhoun and Cleburne County are in the unincorporated areas,” Lowry said.
Lowry said she expects 95 percent of customers to have their power back on by Tuesday.
In the state, 127,480 customers were still without power as of 1 p.m. Saturday.
In local cities, the numbers of customers without power as of 1 p.m. Saturday was:
• Anniston, 2,950
• Oxford, 470
• Heflin, 420
“In the hardest-hit areas, power may not be restored until later in the week, including Chilton, Clarke, Clay, Randolph, Dallas and Talladega counties,” Lowry said.
Lowry said damage from Zeta was significant, comparable to the April 27, 2011, tornado.
“The damage is extensive and is very widespread. We’ve brought in additional crews to help support. We definitely appreciate all the customers' patience while we work through the aftermath of this. It’s a historic storm for us,” Lowry said.