Alabama cleared for Johnson & Johnson, but public skeptical

Alabama health officials on Tuesday again cleared the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for use in the state, but finding takers for the one-dose vaccine may prove to be difficult.
“The damage may already have been done, in the public eye,” said Tom Dixon, director of Oxford Health Systems, which has operated a drive-through clinic for a different vaccine, Pfizer, in recent weeks.
The federal government earlier this month put a hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing dangerous blood clots that had occured in a handful of women who took the vaccine. At the time, around 7 million doses of the vaccine had been given, and six women were affected.
That was enough to spark a review of the vaccine by medical experts. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week again cleared the vaccine for use. Alabama followed suit Tuesday, approving the vaccine but with a warning for women aged 18-49.
“Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk” of blood clots from the shot, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the third to come on the market in the United States, and was originally expected to be a boon to small-town and rural vaccination campaigns, particularly because it requires only one dose instead of two.
It has never been the prevalent shot in Calhoun County. Regional Medical Center’s vaccination campaigns have used the Moderna vaccine, while Oxford Health has been giving the Pfizer vaccine.
Dixon, the Oxford Health director, said patients at the Oxford site are now clearly skeptical of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
“They call and ask if we have Johnson & Johnson,” Dixon said. “When we say we only have Pfizer, they say they’re coming in for a shot.”
Skepticism of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not just be local. A Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Monday found that fewer than 1 in 4 Americans say they would be willing to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Health officials may soon run into trouble finding people willing to take the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well. The Kaiser Family Foundation earlier this month warned that, according to polls, most people eager to take the vaccine will soon be vaccinated — leaving only people who are hesitant or completely unwilling to get the shot.
That suggests health officials will soon have to to flip from the task of keeping the shots in stock to the task of selling the shots to a reluctant public. For Dixon, that moment may be nearly here. He said it’s increasingly difficult to find takers for the current stock of Pfizer shots.
“I just need to get Pfizer into more arms,” he said.
He noted that people can sign up for shots through the “COVID-19” link at the city website, oxfordal.gov.
Roughly 32 percent of the eligible population in Calhoun County has had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
It’s been enough to make a serious dent in the local death toll from the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, 312 people in Calhoun County have died of COVID-19, a figure which includes six deaths since the beginning of April. At the height of the pandemic in December and January, the county sometimes averaged three or four deaths per day.