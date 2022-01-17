Alabama cheerleaders bring home Division I-A all-girl national championship

The Alabama cheerleaders won a national championship Sunday night in Orlando.
The Crimson Tide finished first in the Division I-A all-girl finals in the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. Western Kentucky was second and Ole Miss third.
The Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad also earned a runner-up finish behind champion South Florida, and the dance team finished sixth. Central Florida claimed the dance team national championship.
The championship is the program’s third in the Division I-A all-girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015. It is the sixth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015.
Alabama’s second-place finish in this year’s co-ed competition is its third in the last six years, previously hitting the mark in 2020 and 2017. The dance team’s sixth place finish in the Division I-A jazz competition is its highest in team history. The Crimson Tide did not compete in the 2021 championship.
“After not competing last year due to COVID-19, I’m so proud of the effort and relentless attitude of our program,” University of Alabama Director of Spirit Programs Jennifer Thrasher said in a news release. “As they prepared for nationals this season, we fought through some Covid issues and, for a time, were unsure if we would be able to step out onto the mat and compete. The team never gave up hope and laid it all out there when given the opportunity. We couldn’t ask for anything more than that. They trusted the coaches and each other.
“I’m so appreciative of the support from our athletic department, our alumni, friends and family. All of their love and support is a huge reason for our success. Our athletes represent the University of Alabama in such a positive way, all while balancing a lot more than most people probably realize. In addition to competition, they cheer at home and away football games, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.
“I’m so proud of all our teams and am thrilled to bring a championship back to Tuscaloosa.”
The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.