Alabama, Calhoun County unemployment ticked upward in July

Calhoun County saw 9.5 percent unemployment in July, according to the Alabama Department of Labor — a sign that the economic recovery after the COVID-19 shutdown may be stalling.
Unemployment was a little higher in July than in June, when 9.3 percent of the county's workers were unemployed.
Month-by-month comparisons can be tricky, because of the seasonal nature of some jobs, but it's clear the pandemic is still affecting the Anniston area's economy. In July 2019, before the pandemic, 3.6 percent of Calhoun County residents were unemployed.
Statewide, 7.9 percent of workers were unemployed in July. That, too, is a slight increase from June's numbers. In July of 2019, before the pandemic, Alabama's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.
In a press release Friday morning, Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington called the numbers a "fluctuation" in a recovering economy.
"While we can all agree that the economy is definitely recovering, we will continue to have fluctuations as we learn to navigate in this new pandemic-related reality," Washington is quoted as saying in the release.
The Labor Department numbers show 176,637 people unemployed in the state in July, about 10,000 more than in June.
Within Anniston's city limits, 12.9 percent of workers were unemployed in July, up from 12.3 percent in June and 4.7 percent in July 2019.
