Alabama advocates imagine post-reform policing as protests continue

JACKSONVILLE — If Jaylon Cooper could tear down every police department and rebuild each one from scratch, they wouldn't look all that different from the way they do now.
But they'd have a different view.
"I would make sure police go into every situation not assuming the worst," he said. "I know that's a big thing now: you always assume the worst, and you always see police going up to cars with their hands on their guns."
Cooper knows a few things about law enforcement: he's a senior majoring in criminal justice at Jacksonville State University. He was also the man with the bullhorn at Monday's Black Lives Matter protest on Jacksonville’s Public Square — one of about 50 people who showed up for what are now almost daily rallies to call attention to police brutality, particularly against black people.
Similar protests have become commonplace across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody last month, after a Minneapolis police officer held Floyd down with a knee to his neck. Cries of "abolish the police" or "defund the police" have become a common call at some of those protests.
That sentiment seemed to gain some ground Sunday, when a majority of members of the Minneapolis City Council announced that they favored dismantling their city's police department entirely, according to an account in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Those council members haven't released a plan for what that dismantling would entail, though according to multiple media accounts, the council would likely replace its police department with a small force, paired with a corps of unarmed social service workers to deal with problems such as drug addiction and mental health.
It's unclear whether such a bottom-up redesign will catch on in other cities, but activists at the Jacksonville protest say they're ready to rethink how police work is done.
"I think personally, we need people to have more say-so in who the police are," said Lesa Lace, an Oxford resident and regular speaker at recent rallies. She said police reform "looks like giving more power to the people."
Experts on law enforcement said it's unlikely that any city or county would truly abolish its police force.
"I'm cautious about the words 'dismantle' or 'defund,'" said Jeff Walker, chairman of the department of criminal justice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "That's not something we're going to be able to pull off. It's not even what Minneapolis is really trying to do."
Walker said Minneapolis would likely make changes similar to an effort announced last week in Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti said the LAPD could expect a $100 million cut in its budget, with more money going to community services.
Walker said that to reduce violent interactions with police, cities need better systems of mental health care and better ways to reintroduce people to society after jail or prison.
"By the time the police arrive, it's too late," he said.
Law enforcement officials in Calhoun County have in the past decried the decline of mental health services in Alabama, saying that jails shouldn't be the first line of treatment for people in mental health crisis.
Major police reform didn't seem to be on the minds of Jacksonville's City Council on Monday. In a regular work session, the council considered rewriting descriptions of various city jobs — including jobs in the Police Department. The biggest changes there were potential pay-grade police.
Asked how he'd change police work if given the chance to rebuild it from scratch, Police Chief Marcus Wood said he simply hadn't had time to review the Minneapolis proposal and couldn't comment.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, in a statement earlier this week, said Alabama should "reimagine" the role of law enforcement.
"We give police more and more things to do," said Randall Marshall, a lawyer for the ACLU. "We put police in schools. We put police on the front line in dealing with mental health issues. They're dealing with substance abuse and homelessness, and on and on."
Cooper, the criminal justice student and protester, said he believed police departments should ban chokeholds and that the federal government should create a nationwide database of police brutality incidents, to help identify patterns. He said police should be trained to intervene to stop wrongdoing by other police officers.
"The biggest issue is accountability," he said.
Protestor Glenn "J.R." Jones said he'd like to see more thorough training for police officers, with more focus on resolving situations without violence. Jones said he was a security policeman during his stint in the Air Force.
"The military goes through psychological and defense training," he said. "These are people protecting more people out here, more people they don't know, than the military does."
Marshall, the ACLU staffer, said many of the proposals being brought up now are things that have been suggested before, many times. The difference in 2020, he said, is that this time changes may actually be made.
"This is a moment in history that may turn the tide," Marshall said. "I lived through the Sixties, and I think this is getting to that same level."