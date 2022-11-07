 Skip to main content
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county

Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control.

Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI — influenza like illnesses — in the U.S. The Southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.