AHS celebrates teams’ return from state championships

The Anniston High School girls and boys basketball teams got a hero’s welcome home Thursday afternoon after they both played in the state championships.
Dozens of parents, teachers and fans stood outside the school and cheered as the buses pulled up and the players walked out. Most were wearing black and Bulldog red.
Though only the boys’ team won this year, some said they were just as proud of the girls’ team, who brought home a state championship last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s definitely deserved,” parent ShaNekia Pittman said.
Troy Hall, a power forward on the basketball team, said he felt a little better than he did before. It was good to get one last win for the season, he said.
“We haven’t brought home a championship since 2009,” Hall said.
Sharon Caldwell, a former Anniston City Schools employee who identified herself as a fan since 1993, said she was there to celebrate both teams. She said the state championship put the community in a positive light.
“We do have a lot of good things going on in Anniston,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, Caldwell said, the school was unable to formally celebrate the girls’ win last year. However, Pittman said, she was able to throw an outdoor barbecue for the team at her home.
Caldwell said she was also proud of the coaches.
“They’ve done a great job with our men and women,” she said.
Pittman, wearing a T-shirt with “#15mom” emblazoned across it, said her daughter couldn’t play. But she was proud, nonetheless.
Her daughter, sophomore Shiwanna Jackson, underwent surgery Tuesday on her ACL and meniscus, after she was injured during warm-ups.
“She wasn’t going to miss this game,” she said. “She sat through the pain.”