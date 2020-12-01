Aggravated child abuse cases sent to grand jury

The cases of an Alexandria man and woman were sent Monday to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
Joshua Henry Bombard, 34, and Chelsee Jasmine Sherwood, 24, each opted to waive their preliminary hearings. Both were charged with aggravated child abuse last month.
According to their arrest warrants, the two allegedly abused a girl younger than 6 years old between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. Court documents show numerous bruises on the girl’s face, arms and torso.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington said couple had previously gotten into a car accident in Albertville when an officer responding to the wreck noticed injuries in various states of healing on the child and contacted Calhoun County’s Department of Human Resources.
Harrington said the child was toddler age, and too young to tell authorities what had happened to her.
Bombard remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday after prosecutors moved to revoke his probation on other charges. Sherwood was released on bond on Nov. 17, according to court records.
Attempts Tuesday to reach both defendants’ attorneys were also unsuccessful.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony if the victim is younger than 6 years old. If convicted, Bombard and Sherwood could each be sentenced to life in prison and each owe up to a $60,000 fine.