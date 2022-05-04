After 40 years, mystery Talladega driver L.W. Wright comes forward

Four decades ago, a self-promoting racer named L.W. Wright talked his way into the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, then vanished, leaving the most bizarre mystery in NASCAR history swirling in his exhaust fumes.
Now he has resurfaced — assuming it’s really him — on an internet podcast, seemingly anxious to tell his story after all these years.
Rick Houston, a veteran motorsports journalist, says he spent a year tracking down a lead that eventually led him to Wright. He persuaded Wright to sit down for an interview, a snippet of which aired Monday on Houston’s “The Scene Vault Podcast.”
Houston says he interviewed L.W. Wright — who now goes by Larry Wright — for 2½ hours, and is convinced “it’s him, beyond a shadow of doubt.”
Wright displayed his old Talladega racing suit on the podcast interview.
Only a few minutes of the interview were aired. Houston says he’s saving the rest for a potential book or movie.
In the brief segment, Wright denies any wrongdoing, although he admits some bills were “left unpaid” when he disappeared after Talladega.
Sterling Marlin was drawn into the controversy when he sold Wright a car for Talladega and — in his version of the story — got stuck with a bad check.
Sterling watched the podcast, seeing and hearing L.W. for the first time in 40 years, and says he “still don’t know what to think about the guy. He was a con man. But all that’s in the past and I don’t have any hard feelings.”
Wright bought a race-ready Chevy Monte Carlo from Sterling and his dad Coo Coo, and got Sterling to accompany him to Talladega to help crew it. Marlin said Wright paid for the car partly in cash and partly by check, and “wasn’t surprised” when the check bounced. He suspected “something fishy” from the start.
I encountered L.W. Wright in the spring of 1982 as the racing writer for the Nashville Tennessean. I ran a blurb about a driver from Virginia named L.W. Wright, who had recently moved to the suburbs of Hendersonville to pursue a NASCAR career, and planned to enter the upcoming Winston 500.
Wright said he bought a car from Marlin and landed a sponsorship by country music stars Merle Haggard and T. G. Sheppard.
I called Sterling, and he confirmed he had indeed sold a car to someone named Wright and agreed to crew it at Talladega. But Gary Baker, a Nashville attorney involved in racing and country music, called to say neither he nor Sheppard had ever heard of Wright.
I met Wright that weekend at Talladega, and his story started unraveling. He admitted his country music sponsorships announcement was “premature.”
Also, none of the drivers I asked had ever heard of a Virginia racer named L.W. Wright. In the podcast he says Bobby Allison and Dale Earnhardt offered him encouragement and advice.
On the podcast Wright says he chose 34 as his car number in tribute to Wendell Scott and because that was his age.
Wright qualified 36th-fastest, then wrecked on his second qualifying lap. The car was repaired in time for Sunday’s race, but from the start Wright was clearly out of his element. He ran school-zone speeds while cars darted around him at over 200 mph. NASCAR officials frantically black-flagged him off the track before he sparked a catastrophe.
Wright left the track and vanished, and the hunt was on.
The media dubbed L.W. Wright the “D.B. Cooper of NASCAR” in reference to the infamous 1971 skyjacker who (maybe) parachuted out with $200,000 in airline ransom loot, never to be seen again.
A Wikipedia account of the 1982 Winston 500 calls Wright “a con-artist pretending to be a NASCAR veteran.”
After I appeared in last year’s Fox Sports documentary about Wright, I was contacted by a man who claimed to be a relative of Wright’s. He said L.W. was 73, married, with grown children. He said Wright had had some run-ins with the law, stayed on the move, and currently lived in an undisclosed location. The relative said he would ask Wright to do an interview. I never heard from him again.
I don’t know if that’s the same person who arranged the podcast interview for Houston, but the approach is similar. Houston said he met the contact and followed him to a secret location where they were joined by Wright.
The brief segment that aired on the podcast answered few of the many obvious questions:
– Why did Wright choose Talladega — NASCAR’s biggest, fastest, most dangerous track to make his Cup debut — instead of waiting for the next race at smaller, slower, safer Nashville Speedway?
– Did he not realize the danger? Did it not occur to him that he could kill himself and perhaps others? (On the podcast, Wright says when he first saw the sprawling, daunting racetrack he prayed, “Lord, I’m going to need some help!”)
– Why didn’t he contact NASCAR and/or the media afterwards and explain his actions instead of letting the controversy simmer?
– If he did nothing wrong, why did his creditors hire a private investigator to pursue him?
– Where did he disappear to after Talladega, and how did he earn a living? Did his family know his background?
– Did he ever race again?
– Was it harrowing to live life on the run? Was he ever almost discovered?
– Did he have brushes with the law as his relative told me?
– If he did nothing wrong, why has he been hiding for over half his life?
Houston is an accomplished journalist who has covered racing for decades, and scored a major scoop by finding Wright and getting him to talk. He terms the interview “the most surreal moment of my career.”
I’m sure Rick, veteran reporter that he is, asked Wright all the above questions.
But as for the answers? After 40 years we’re still waiting.
Editor’s note: Larry Woody is a retired sports writer from The Tennessean in Nashville who does a weekly radio racing commentary on the nationally syndicated Lia Show.