Advanced Disposal still working to pick up trash carts in Calhoun County

Calhoun Countians still awaiting pickup for their Advanced Disposal trash carts can call the company for assistance, a county official said Thursday.
After a brief, routine meeting of the County Commission, county administrator Mark Tyner said that Advanced reported having picked up more than their expected number of trash carts, about 12,000 countywide. More carts are still in the wild but may not be tied to accounts in the company database, Tyner said, which could require contact for pickup.
During its meeting, the County Commission:
— Issued a certificate of recognition to Lisa Howard Holland proclaiming her the county Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year. Holland is an Anniston High School educator with several “best of the year” awards earned during her career.
— Approved several bids for various Highway Department supplies including plant mix, posts, surface treatments, limestone, granite and others.
— Extended an annual contract with D&B Lawn Maintenance for an additional year of general landscaping work. This is the third and final year renewing the current contract.
— Held first reading for an off premise beer and wine license for a SUNOCO on U.S. 431 and approved a license transfer from a former Express Mart to the SAMCO replacing it on Old Gadsden Highway.
— Appointed Gloria Floyd and Keith Word to the county Department of Human Resources Board as the District 2 and At-Large appointees, respectively.
— Appointed Kip Chappell to the board of Longleaf Botanical Gardens in place of Commissioner Lee Patterson, whose term runs through February.
— Approved suggested Rebuild Alabama Fund projects from the Highway Department totaling just over $1.56 million. The projects include the paving and striping of Rocky Hollow Road from the intersections of Mt. Gilead Road to Pleasant Valley Road, and paving and striping Vigo Road from the Piedmont city limits to the county line.
— Approved the Emergency Management Agency’s five-year mitigation plan update, a requirement from FEMA to remain eligible for certain hazard mitigation funding.
— Canceled the next commission meeting this month, and set the date for the next meeting on Sept. 9. Several commissioners will be at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and would have missed the second meeting in August.