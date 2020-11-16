Aderholt to miss votes this week as COVID-19 precaution

North Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt said he will miss votes in D.C. this week after being in contact with someone with COVID-19.
“A few days ago I was in close contact for several hours with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” Aderholt, a Republican from Haleyville, said in a written statement sent Sunday evening. “While I did not have symptoms, upon learning that this person tested positive, I immediately went into quarantine. I subsequently had a rapid test and it came back negative, and I still have no symptoms.
“Over the weekend, I discussed my situation with the attending physician of the House of Representatives. He advised me to remain in quarantine and get another test later this coming week. Unfortunately, this also means I will have to miss votes this week, but the safety of my staff and colleagues is far more important, and I could possibly still expose someone. Therefore, I plan to remain here in Alabama in self quarantine, rather than travel to Washington.”
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit more than 11 million over the weekend, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, the Associated Press reported. Some states are enacting new rules on businesses and events in an effort to slow the spread and people are being asked to scale down their Thanksgiving holiday plans.
“This virus continues to impact us all as the numbers spike here and around the world. However, I’m confident that a vaccine will begin to be distributed soon, that Congress can agree on a new COVID-19 relief package and we can move beyond this trying and unsettling time in our history.”