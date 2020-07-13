Absentee ballots surge as Alabama prepares for Senate runoff Tuesday

Voters across Alabama will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent Republicans in the race for U.S. Senate, but many would-be voters have already made their choice.
Election officials say more than 43,000 people have requested absentee ballots for the Tuesday runoff election. The last time Senate nominees were in a runoff, in late 2017, around 5,600 people cast an absentee vote.
"There is a significant difference between requests this time and requests in the last similar runoff," said Grace Newcombe, spokeswoman for the Alabama secretary of state's office.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in a runoff election that was originally set for late March, then postponed because of the spread of COVID-19. At the top of the ballot is the race between former U.S attorney general Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. The winner will face the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Doug Jones, in November.
Also on the ballot — in Calhoun County and statewide — is the Republican runoff for Place 2 on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Voters will choose between incumbent judge Beth Kellum and challenger Will Smith.
Because the state prohibits cross-party voting in runoffs, people who cast a Democratic ballot in the March primary won't be able to vote in either of those races on Tuesday.
In a typical election year, both nomination contests would be settled by now. Alabama saw its first confirmed cases in mid-March, just a couple of weeks before the original scheduled date of the primary, and state officials soon moved to push the voting date back to prepare and prevent the spread of the virus at polling places.
State officials also announced that voters concerned about the health effects of the virus could cast absentee ballots, citing health concerns as their reason for not showing up in person.
Health statistics suggest the threat of spreading the virus is even worse now than it was in late March. According to numbers released Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 554 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Calhoun County, nearly half of them in the last two weeks. Statewide, more than 54,000 people have contracted the virus, nearly a third of them in the past two weeks. Calhoun County officials last week said the area is in the middle of a "second surge" of virus spread.
As of Monday morning, COVID-19 has killed 1,096 Alabamians, according to ADPH numbers.
The federal government earlier this year awarded Calhoun County $94,994 for masks and gloves for poll workers and hand sanitizer for use by both voters and polls workers.
Voters won't be required to wear face coverings, though. Asked about social distancing requirements, Probate Judge Alice Martin in an email forwarded guidance from Attorney General Steve Marshall that says "state law does not allow for an individual's qualification to vote to be contingent on wearing of a mask or face covering, respecting social distancing, using gloves or having a temperature in a normal range."
Newcombe said state election officials do "strongly recommend" that voters observe social distancing.
Carolyn Henderson, a member of the board of registrars for Calhoun County, said the county has seen about 400 absentee ballots so far, not high for a typical election, but high for a runoff, in which turnout tends to be low.
Even before Alabama banned crossover voting, runoffs were typically among the elections with the lowest participation, because of the small number of candidates on the ballot. Henderson said she expected COVID-19 to keep a small number of in-person voters away Tuesday.
“Some of them might be a little afraid because of the virus," she said.
Alabama last saw a GOP runoff for the U.S. Senate seat in 2017, when former judge Roy Moore faced former state attorney general Luther Strange at the polls. That race — the only Senate race going at the time — drew nationwide attention. Still, only about 15 percent of the state's voters showed up at the polls.
Newcombe said that Secretary of State John Merill expects a turnout between 17 percent and 22 percent Tuesday. That's higher than the 2017 number, she said, largely because there are GOP runoffs for House seats in two congressional districts in the state. Neither of those races is on the ballot in Calhoun County.
Some of Calhoun County's neighbors will see down-ballot races on Tuesday, however. Cleburne County voters will choose between Roger Hill and Rex Nolen as the Republican nominee for the District 4 County Commission seat.
In Talladega County, Republicans in County Commission District 1 will choose between Jackie Swinford and Jay Watson, while Republicans in County Commission District 5 will choose between Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris.