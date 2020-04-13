Abernathy firefighters hope to graduate from old school facility into new structure

ABERNATHY— The roar of Interstate 20 can be heard from the Abernathy Volunteer Fire Department in this remote part of Cleburne County roughly 2 miles from the Alabama-Georgia line.
The fire department is housed in the old Plainview school building complex along County Road 66, and Justin Johnson, the fire chief, said it’s time for a new building.
According to Cleburne County Commissioner Laura Cobb, there are 12 fire departments in Cleburne County, each with a metal building except for Abernathy, which uses a patchwork of deteriorating structures to house its trucks and equipment.
According to Joyce Fuller, Cleburne County Revenue Commissioner, each of the 12 fire departments in the county gets approximately $22,000 each year from a combination of a 2-mill property tax and other taxes.
The main Plainview school building itself is no longer used.
“We use it for nothing because it is so run down. It was built in the asbestos days. We used to hold our meetings when I started here in 2013,” said Johnson who said the department has been using the school since 1984.
Now Johnson and the 12-member department use one of the garage-type buildings next to the school to hold their meetings.
“We’re outgrowing the facility,” said Johnson.
Neither Cobb nor Johnson knew how old the building was, but people seem to believe the school opened in 1925.
Johnson hopes to tear down the old school and replace it with a new metal building — which should cost about $60,000 — that will safely house the department's four trucks, gear and provide a meeting space.
Johnson said the doors to the garages which house the trucks now are only 10 feet wide, and it’s very difficult for firefighters to back the trucks up and get out of them once they’re parked.
“There’s only three to four inches on each side of the truck,” Johnson said as he pointed to the narrow space between the truck and the wall.
Johnson said an ongoing drainage problem contributes to rotting wood in the garages.
“No way to really correct this issue without spending a good bit of money,” he said.
Cobb said she is helping get donations to help purchase a new building, and recently Colonial Pipeline donated $5,000 to help replace the almost 100-year-old school.
“The building is really run down and it’s got termites in it. It’s just not a safe building at all,” Cobb said.
Cobb said the department has to spend extra money during the winter months to keep the fire engines’ tanks from freezing.
Cobb hopes that when the old school is razed, lumber can be saved to build a memorial case inside the new fire department containing photos and memorabilia from the school.
Cobb that the county owned the building and property but recently deeded the property over the fire department to help them be able to get a loan for their new building.