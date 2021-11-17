Abbott trial wraps up first full day for jury

The murder trial of Joel Evan Abbott concluded its first full day with a jury Wednesday in Judge Debra Jones’ courtroom on the third day of proceedings.
Abbott, 29, is charged with the murder of Deatrice Marquiste Barclay, 42, who was shot January 16, 2016, in Saks, following an allegedly threatening confrontation, then a struggle and shooting.
The last witness of the day was brought forth by the state — the investigator of the case’s crime scene and an associate professor at the Center for Applied Forensics at JSU, Shane Golden. He was responsible with processing the crime scene the night of the incident.
The state brought forth multiple photographs of various exhibits involved in the night in question — including numerous cartridge cases of spent bullets and images of the trial of blood leading from Barclay’s residence on Permita Street to the residence of Abbott’s friend on Permita Circle around the corner.
Some physical evidence was also presented to the jury, such as the damaged laser pointer that Barclay had in his front jacket pocket when he was shot.
The state is expected to present two additional witnesses to the jury Thursday morning, following which it will rest its case. The defense attorney Bill Broome said he has three additional witnesses to present, but is also expected to rest by Thursday afternoon.