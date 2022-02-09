Abbott, hall of fame coach and former Calhoun County commissioner, dies of COVID pneumonia

Rudy Abbott, who starred as an athlete at Wellborn High School and Jacksonville State University before mounting a hall-of-fame coaching career with JSU’s baseball program and serving as a Calhoun County Commissioner, lost his battle with COVID pneumonia overnight at Gadsden Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Wife Sue Abbott said the family is planning gravesite-only visitation at Anniston Memorial Gardens on Friday. Further details were not yet solidified as of this writing.
Rudy Abbott was 81.
Sue Abbott first went public with her husband’s illness with a Jan. 26 Facebook post. As late as Saturday, she posted asking for continue prayers but reported that his vital signs “remain good.”
He died at about 4 a.m. today, according to former JSU sports information director Mike Galloway.
"This is a sad day for Jacksonville State University and the Calhoun County Community," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said in a statement.
Seitz served as Abbott's sports information director from 1994 to the coach's retirement in 2001.
"Coach Abbott built the foundation for our baseball program and won over 1,000 games, but his contributions to JSU and his community go much farther than wins," Seitz said. "He loved JSU and our community and continued to serve long after his career ended. I, along with so many whose lives he impacted, will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue, his children and the rest of his family."
A 2001 inductee to the JSU Athletic Hall of Fame, member of the inaugural Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2005 and 2005 inductee in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Rudy Abbott lettered in baseball, basketball, football and track at Wellborn before graduating in 1959.
After two years at Jones Junior College in Mississippi, he returned as a pitcher at JSU. He threw two no-hitters in 1962 and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He returned to JSU as sports information director in 1964.
In 1970, he took over coaching JSU’s baseball program on a temporary basis when Ray Wedgeworth fell ill. Abbott retired in 2001 after 32 seasons, having amassed a 1,003-467 record.
His JSU teams won NCAA Division II national titles in 1990 and 1991, and he was named Division II coach of the year both seasons. Seven of his JSU baseball teams advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series.
Abbott’s JSU teams produced 24 All-Americans, and more than 75 played professionally. Two of his players players became first-round draft picks, Tedd Barnicle in 1975 and Todd Jones in 1989. Jones went on to have an All-Star career in Major League Baseball and was named the American League Rolaids Relief Pitcher of the Year in 2000.
"Coach Abbott was larger than life to those of us who played for him," Jones said in JSU's release about Abbott's death. "He spent time with us and he gave us confidence.
"He cared for us in school when we didn't care about our classes. He let us be ourselves within being Gamecocks. He also loved it when we won games, and he loved his two national championship Teams. He loved God, his family and JSU. We won't see another one like coach."
The 1979 Gamecocks opened the season 29-0, an NCAA record. Seven of Abbott’s JSU teams won 40 games or more, and five won Gulf South Conference championships. He was named Gulf South coach of the year seven times.