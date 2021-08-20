A big brother remembers Anniston firefighter Justin Roberts

Little brothers tag along, that’s what they do. Chad Roberts, the older brother of Lt. Justin Roberts of the Anniston Fire Department, remembers his little brother’s habit of being interested in everything he did.
Justin, who was 40 years old — four years younger than Chad — died Thursday morning after being hospitalized for COVID-19 at Regional Medical Center.
“We fought, fussed, had fun and had adventures together, just like brothers do,” Chad said. “If I was doing something Justin wasn’t particularly interested in, he would still tag along.”
Chad, who lives in Piedmont, is a retired firefighter. Both brothers followed in their father Keith’s footsteps. Their parents, Keith and Joy Roberts, raised their two children in Cleburne County. Keith became influential in his sons’ future careers by working for the city’s emergency medical technicians (EMTs) department. Once, he became its director, and was on the board for years. With his job, he was often at the city’s fire department.
“We boys just naturally gravitated toward working at a fire department,” Chad said. “As kids, we often went with Daddy to the fire hall.”
The internet is full of friends commenting on what a good man Justin was. Chad agreed, and said the friends’ comments reflect his brother’s traits.
“He always thought of and helped others during his life,” Chad said. “He was a coach for his son Jake’s ball teams, from the time they were in Pee Wee games and all along the way.”
Processions are a Southern tradition, and the traditions run deeper when a public servant, such as a firefighter, dies.
Justin and his wife, Michelle, were very close. Chad said when you saw one of them, you usually saw the other, and, if they were not together, they were talking about each other.
“We are sad,” Chad said. “Justin was near retirement, but I don’t know if he planned to retire soon. He loved that fire department and had dedicated his entire adult life to being a fireman, starting just out of high school.”
The family now wants to honor Justin in all the ways they can. Chad calls the turn of events tough and shocking.
The funeral service for Justin will be on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. at Leatherwood Baptist Church, with Deacon Chris Collins and the Rev. Chris Jackson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Johnnie Phelps, Clint Dover, Zack Moody, Dale Findley, Cody Mangum and Charlie Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be the Anniston Fire Department.
Burial will follow at Middleton Cemetery located behind Oak Bowery Baptist Church. There will be a substantial procession, including first responders, to the cemetery following the service.
Those who wish to help the Roberts family may donate to a GoFundMe account athttps://gofund.me/45c41ee2.