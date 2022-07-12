3 former Calhoun County Animal Control employees face aggravated cruelty charges

Three former employees of the Calhoun County Animal Control were arrested Tuesday on felony charges, District Attorney Brian McVeigh said.
Former Animal Control Director Chris Westmoreland was one of three taken into custody. He faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a class C felony; possession of controlled substance, a class D felony; unlawfully administering rabies vaccination, a class C misdemeanor; and forgery 4th, a class A misdemeanor. Westmoreland was recently fired as director.
Also arrested were Alicia Woods and James Thompson for aggravated animal cruelty and unlawfully administering rabies vaccination.
Recently, the three were reported for administering medications to euthanize animals that caused pain and suffering.
The shelter belonging to the county’s Animal Control is on Morrisville Road. It was temporary not taking in animals due to a lack of employees.