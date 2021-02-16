Murder trial of man accused of murdering stepfather opens in Talladega County

A Talladega County jury of seven men and seven women was selected Tuesday to hear evidence in the case of Leonardo Adrain Gonzalez, 31, who is accused of murdering his stepfather in 2017. The state called its first witnesses Tuesday afternoon, and testimony is expected to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Gonzalez is charged in connection with the death of Dario Lopez-Lopez, then 42, in July 2017 with a borrowed steak knife, a pair of scissors and possibly other sharp items.
According to the state’s opening Tuesday, Lopez was a native of Cuba but a naturalized U.S. citizen. He and his wife, Gonzalez’s mother, their son and the son’s girlfriend all lived at a house on the 410 block of Burr Avenue. Gonzalez had a family of his own in North Carolina, but kept a room at the Burr Avenue residence.
The victim was home alone just before he was killed. According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Gonzalez came back from a court date in North Carolina when a neighbor reported hearing an argument between Lopez and Gonzalez. The men were arguing in Spanish, however, and the neighbor could not be sure of what was being said. Kilgore said the neighbor thought the fight might have had something to do with a dog.
Sometime later, Gonzalez went to the home of another neighbor and asked to borrow a steak knife. This neighbor said Gonzalez’s mother had gotten irritated about the rest of the family not washing their own dishes and had thrown away all the dishes, so the request was not so odd as it might sound.
The state opened the evidentiary portion of its case with a recording of the 911 call from Lopez, who repeatedly tells the dispatcher that he is dying.
He goes on to tell her that his stepson has stuck a knife in him in “a bunch of places,” but he does not know where the knife or his attacker is now.
Lopez was still alive when the first two patrol officers arrived at the scene. Gonzalez had gone back to the neighbors who loaned him the knife and had asked them to call 911 as well. Lopez was laying in a hallway in his own home in a pool of blood, and he repeatedly said that he was thirsty and begged for water.
The jury was then shown photographs of the crime scene and reviewed body camera footage one of the officers took as well. A knife handle was recovered in the bedroom, and the blade to that knife and a pair of bloody scissors were found on the trunk of Gonzalez’s car parked in front of the house.
Lopez was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he died. Kilgore said she expected the evidence would show that he had been stabbed in the head, neck, back and chest, and had defensive wounds on his hands.
Both Lopez’s and Gonzalez’s clothes, Lopez’s driver’s license recovered in the bedroom, and Gonzalez’s wallet and cell phone were also introduced as evidence.
Gonzalez is being defended by attorneys Mark Nelson and Laurie Andrijeski. During her opening statement, Andrijeski didn’t necessarily deny that Gonzalez had killed his stepfather, but asked the jury to “consider the reasons why,” and asked them to “dig deep in their hearts.”
When questioning potential jurors, the defense seemed to hint that they would be arguing that Gonzalez was inadvertently or unwillingly intoxicated at the time of the killing, either because of inhaling freon, being drugged by someone else or accidentally ingesting a mood altering substance thinking it was something else.
Tuesday marked the beginning of the first jury trial in Talladega County since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and the courtroom looked different this time. Once selected, the jury was seated in the public gallery, and witnesses were sworn in and testified from inside what would normally be the jury box, to maintain social distancing. Only one jury was selected for the week, so that they could deliberate across the hall in another courtroom, again so that they could social distance, rather than in the normal jury room.
If convicted, Gonzalez faces 10 to 99 years or life in prison.