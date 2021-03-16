Murder trial of 37-year-old man put on break because of weather

A Talladega County jury of nine women and four men was selected Monday to try a 17-year-old murder case. Testimony was heard all day Tuesday, but with the threat of inclement weather, the proceedings are being suspended for Wednesday and will resume Thursday.
Quentin Jabar Estelle, 37, is charged with the fatal shooting of Johne William Hoover on June 22, 2004, during the course of a drug transaction. After he was shot in an area near Munford known as the Pipeline, Hoover and his vehicle were taken into Cleburne County and set on fire. Hoover’s body was so badly burned that he had to be identified by dental records.
The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office.
According to their version of events, the victim, Shannon “Slink” Mosely, the defendant and a fourth person met up at the Tin Shack near the Grant Town area, with Hoover intending to buy some cocaine from Mosely. Estelle and the fourth person told Hoover they heard he had some methamphetamine, which they were interested in trying before deciding to purchase.
At that point, the four drove from the Tin Shack to the Pipeline. At some point once they arrived, Estell and the fourth person became paranoid and believed that Hoover was actually an undercover police officer. Hoover attempted to run away, but Estelle and the fourth man chased him into the woods and shot him while he begged for his life, according to the opening statement from the prosecution.
The fourth man involved in the incident was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2011, and was never charged in connection with Hoover’s death.
Estelle’s defense attorneys are arguing that he was innocent and that Mosely is the real killer. Mosely accepted an immunity deal when he named Estelle as the shooter, according to the defense team.
Estelle was only 20 years old at the time of the shooting, and after his arrest on murder charges in 2019, he asked to be tried as a youthful offender. That request was denied.
Much of the testimony heard Tuesday was from retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Brent Thomas, who said he was called in by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office shortly after Hoover’s body was found in June 2004. The sheriff’s office, Hollis Volunteer Fire Department, the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the state Department of Forensic Science were all at the scene, he said. A nearby witness reported seeing two vehicles coming up the road, hearing an explosion and then seeing only one vehicle head back.
A Calhoun County license plate was located nearby, and the vehicle identification number for the burned out Jeep Grand Cherokee matched it and came back to Hoover.
Thomas said Hoover moved around a great deal and knew or had business connections with lots of people. On June 20 before he died, he had been at a party in an apartment in Jacksonville, then was in Alexandria earlier June 21, the last full day of his life. Thomas said he got a list of people at the party in Jacksonville and interviewed them, but little progress was made until November 2004, when a confidential informant for the Calhoun/Cleburne County Drug Task Force said someone he had been working with had bragged about being involved in Hoover’s murder.
The informant agreed to wear a wire and recorded two conversations with an E.V. Cooley. The resulting recordings were of poor quality and difficult to understand, Thomas said. Eventually a court stenographer was hired to transcribe the tapes into a written document. The transcript was completed in January 2007.
Moseley’s name surfaced in the recordings, and he was brought in to be interviewed at the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Thomas said he was cooperative and took investigators to the scene of the crime. At this point, he said, the Calhoun/Cleburne County DA’s office did not have jurisdiction, and the Talladega County DA’s office was not ready to move on the case. Thomas contacted someone in the attorney general’s office, which eventually took up the case in 2011. Thomas said he retired from law enforcement in 2016.
Estelle was arrested and indicted in 2019.
The state also called several forensics experts Tuesday, including a fire debris specialist who testified that items recovered front he Jeep, including Hoover’s shirt, had been soaked in gasoline prior to being lit on fire. A forensic dentist explained how Hoover’s records had been compared to the remains of his jaw to definitely establish his identity.
The state also called Alabama’s chief medical examiner to present the autopsy results, but the defense objected, saying that the chief examiner did not conduct the examination himself and was not present when it was conducted. He said he was actually working in Georgia in 2004, when the autopsy was done.
The examiner who actually performed the autopsy and wrote the report retired some years ago and appears to have left the state.
Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth said he would examine the case law on both sides and rule on the admissibility of the autopsy before court resumes Thursday.
If convicted, Estelle faces 20 to 99 years or life in prison.