Murder trial: Gonzalez testifies he believed was suffering from a temporary psychosis

Both the state and the defense rested their cases in the murder trial of Leonardo Adrian Gonzalez on Wednesday afternoon, following a second day of testimony.
The state may call a rebuttal witness Thursday morning, but both sides are expected to close and the jury of seven men and seven women should begin their deliberations Thursday afternoon.
Gonzalez is accused of killing his step-father, Dario Lopez, by stabbing him repeatedly with scissors and a steak knife on the night of July 7, 2017. According to Alabama Senior Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Boudreaux, who testified Wednesday, many of the Lopez’ stab wounds were superficial, but one to his shoulder severed the subclavian vein and artery and hit the top of his lung. This wound was fatal, Boudroux said.
The state also called a DNA expert, who testified that blood found on Gonzalez’s jeans was from Lopez.
Defense attorneys Mark Nelson and Laurie Andrejeski had originally entered a plea of not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect, but that plea was withdrawn at the insistence of their client. Instead, Gonzalez, who also testified Wednesday, said he believed was suffering from a temporary psychosis at the time of the killing. This condition stemmed from a Freon leak in the Chevrolet pickup truck that he had driven from South Carolina to Talladega earlier in the day.
He also testified that he had been diagnosed with severe hypothyroidism after Lopez's death and was taking medication for that. No expert medical evidence supporting either claim was submitted and, when the jury was not present in the courtroom, Nelson told Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff that he did not believe in the Freon defense himself.
A neighbor testified that he heard Gonzalez and Lopez arguing outside about a dog, but added that he did not speak Spanish so he could not provide any more detail than that.
Gonzalez testified that he had gone to North Carolina for a court appearance on a domestic violence charge brought by the mother of his children. He said he began to hallucinate and suffer from delusions on the way home. His mother, who he believed to be a CIA operative at this point, was present in the camera and GPS system of his vehicle, and that people in other cars on the interstate were chasing him. At one point, he said, he got out of the vehicle, ran across the road and realized that what he was thinking didn’t make sense.
Once back in the vehicle, he said he was afraid that his mood could kill his grandmother, then realized that he was a god who could control the weather. He said he met the victim at Taco Bell, then went to the house on Burr Avenue where they lived.
He denied having an argument about a dog with Lopez, as the neighbor testified, but later admitted that he had killed one of two family dogs because he believed the spirit of his deceased mother in law was trapped in the dog’s body. He testified that he attempted to strangle the dog, but when he failed, he stabbed her with scissors.
At some point, according to the state’s version of the night’s events presented in its opening argument, Gonzalez had gone to a different neighbor and borrowed a steak knife, saying he needed it to cut a steak. Gonzalez said the neighbor was lying, that he had gone to the neighbor’s house saying that he was being pursued by unknown people and needed to defend himself.
He had attacked his step-father, he said, because “Jesus had manifested in me, and I believed Dario was a demon who knew this and was going to kill Jesus.”
He also strenuously denied actually killing Lopez, saying only that he had attacked him, but that Lopez had died in the hospital some time later the same night.
The last bit of evidence presented Wednesday was the beginning of a recording made by the neighbors Gonzalez borrowed the knife from. Woodruff allowed only the first few seconds to be played for the jury, when Gonzalez told the neighbors to call 911 as soon as possible. The rest of the recording is largely incoherent.
Unlike in some other murder trials, the jury will not be allowed to consider a lesser included offense such as manslaughter. District Attorney Steve Giddens argued that the manslaughter and negligent homicide charges would not fit the alleged facts or the defense put forward with Gonzalez on the stand, and Woodruff agreed.
If convicted, Gonzalez faces 10 to 99 years or life in prison.