Federal officials, concerned about mold in Anniston’s oldest public housing project, urged Anniston Housing Authority officials to apply for permission to demolish Glen Addie Homes, the authority’s director told the Anniston City Council Tuesday.
“They told us we needed to hurry up and get that application submitted,” Anniston Housing Authority director Willie “Sonny” McMahand said at the council’s regular work session at Anniston City Meeting Center.
McMahand and members of the housing authority’s board of directors came to the council meeting for a kind of command performance, summoned by council members to address growing disagreement about plans to demolish and rebuild much of the city’s public housing.
The Housing Authority tore down the 102-unit Cooper Homes last year, is working on a plan to demolish the hilltop apartments at Barber Terrace, and applied this summer for permission to raze Glen Addie Homes, the Depression-era apartment complex that was the city’s first public housing facility. Officials have cited both the buildings’ age and a desire for redesign as their reasons.
Rebuilding plans for both Cooper and Barber hit a snag this year when environmental surveys found that both properties were built on industrial waste that may need cleanup before construction begins. Councilman Ben Little in recent weeks has called for the city to stop passing federal funds through to the Housing Authority, saying the rebuild was depopulating the city in general and his ward in particular.
McMahand showed up at the Tuesday meeting with numbers to rebut that claim. The city had 748 units of public housing before the demolition of Cooper Homes and 646 units afterward, McMahand’s numbers showed. Of 28 former Cooper Homes families that accepted rental assistance to move out of Anniston’s housing complexes, 26 live in ZIP codes that are at least partly inside city limits.
“Pretty much all of them ended up in the Anniston area, except for two.” McMahand said.
Of the 646 remaining housing units, 466 are in Little’s constituency, Ward 3, according to McMahand’s numbers.
McMahand the Housing Authority had addressed concerns about polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, found at the Cooper site after demolition.
A leading manufacturer of the cancer-linked chemical operated in Anniston decades ago, and environmental officials have spent years on cleanup. Discovery of PCB on the Cooper site alarmed city officials and former Cooper residents this summer.
In the council meeting, McMahand said the amount of PCB on the Cooper site was small and had been “remediated.” Asked for further comment later, he said the site had been re-tested by Eastman Chemical — the company that owns the former Monsanto plant, where the PCBs originated — and was found to be below the EPA cleanup threshold for PCBs.
McMahand said PCBs were found under the demolished buildings. Past cleanup didn’t include excavating soil under buildings.
The real concern, McMahand said, was slag and other industrial waste in the soil on the Cooper site. The housing authority director said he was in contact with state environmental officials about cleanup of that soil.
Little pressed McMahand on the decision to demolish Glen Addie Homes, which housing authority officials have said was largely due to mold in the buildings.
“Is there mold in other locations?” Little asked.
“You might have some in some other properties, but nowhere near what we have at Glen Addie,” McMahand replied. Little asked McMahand the question again, several times, with slight variations, and every time got a similar response.
The council took no action on the housing issue after McMahand’s presentation.
Animal cost concerns
The council also discussed the county animal shelter’s rising fees for taking in stray animals from the city. Police Sgt. Michael Webb told council members the cost has risen to $150 per animal.
Council members said that could cause the city to blow through its budgeted $50,000 per year for animal control. Councilwoman Millie Harris said the per-year cost was likely to reach $80,000.
“We can’t afford this,” said City Manager Steven Folks. “We may not be able to pick up cats anymore.”
Harris suggested a differentiated licensing fee for pets. People with spayed or neutered animals could pay one price, and people who didn’t get their animals fixed could pay more.
“We have to recoup our costs,” she said.
City officials said they didn’t know why the shelter’s price was rising. The county resumed control of the shelter earlier this year after ending a contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society.
Council members plan to consider a three-month extension to their animal-control contract at their Oct. 1 meeting — giving them more time, council members said, to find a solution.
Other business
After the work session, the council held its regular meeting. Among other things, the council:
— Gave final approval to a $40 million budget for 2020, with little discussion. The council on Sept. 3 approved the last few amendments to a budget that includes new spending for a city public relations officer and reading coaches in city schools. The council could have approved the budget at that time but mistakenly ended the meeting without holding a final vote.
— Voted 3-1 to renew a waste disposal contract with Republic Services. Little and Councilman David Reddick said the city should have checked with the League of Municipalities before approving a renewal without putting the contract up for bid; Mayor Jack Draper said the council had an attorney general’s opinion supporting a vote in a similar situation. Little voted no and Reddick abstained.
— Approved a resolution acknowledging that the city will get $100,000 in road funds from the state’s gas tax increase in 2020. The council’s resolution doesn’t identify specific projects that will be paid for with that money.