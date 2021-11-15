Moody High School participate in Leeds art show (with photos)

The Leeds Art Council hosted an art show for the art students of April Bishop of Moody High School.
According to the art chairperson of the Leeds Art Center, Sandra Bailey, the event was well attended by the community.
“I was so impressed by the level of work and creativity of all the students,” Bailey said. “The art will be in the gallery for the month of November.”
The next artist showing in the month of December will be Tanna Rose with her reception to be Dec. 5.
Those who are interested in seeing the work of the artists can visit the Leeds Art Center at 1000 Park Drive in Leeds or call (205) 699-0910.