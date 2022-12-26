Moody breaks ground on site for Starbucks

MOODY – Moody may soon become a mecca for coffee lovers.
In 2009, the city became home of Red Diamond , which is among the oldest of the coffee bean roasters in the country, and just last week, developers broke ground on the site for a new Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffeehouse with its most popular Vanilla Latte, among other rich flavored coffee offerings.
“It is a great day for Moody and coffee enthusiasts,” said Chris McCoy, who along with Will Roark and Brice Johnston, are developing the new Starbucks coffeehouse site at the corner of Moody Parkway and Blue Ridge Drive in Moody.
“This Starbucks project has been in the works for one and a half years,” McCoy said at last Thursday’s official ground breaking ceremony. “We are excited to be here today and to see this project come to fruition.”
On behalf of RJ Development, McCoy thanked all those involved in the process to make the project a reality.
“Let’s move some dirt,” McCoy said.
Officials from the City of Moody and from across St. Clair County gathered at the site for the official ground breaking ceremony.
“Starbucks is actually the largest coffeehouse chain,” said Moody Mayor Joe Lee. “Starbucks has 15,000 stores in the U.S.”
And now, the City of Moody landed Starbucks’ newest coffeehouse, Lee said.
“This project is a really good example of how economic development works in St. Clair County,” he said. “Everyone is working together to create new growth, new jobs, for our community. We are all excited about the new Starbucks.”
Andrea Machen, the executive director for the Moody Chamber of Commerce and the city’s economic development director, said Moody always welcomes new reputable businesses like Starbucks.
“We’re always excited to see growth in our community and proud to be here today to break ground on this new 2,500 square-foot facility being built by RJ Development,” Machen said. “This project is a multimillion dollar investment in our city.”
She said Starbucks is scheduled to open in June, 2023 and will produce 20 new jobs in Moody.
“I want to thank RJ Development for having confidence in this location,” said St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon.
He said Moody will now have two world class coffee companies in its city.
“There is a song by Pink Floyd, ‘Just another brick in the wall,’” Batemon said. “The words don’t exactly fit this, but actually what is happening here does.”
The chairman said he has sipped Starbucks coffee in Seattle.
“Now, I can have Starbucks coffee in Moody, Alabama,” Batemon said.
He said it is a little ironic that Moody will now have two reputable coffee sellers that are “not really competitors.”
“It’s another brick in the wall,” Batemon said. “These are class organizations. That’s the kind of wall that Don Smith (executive director for the St. Clair County Economic Development Council) and his team really try to build. It’s a wall and hedge against what is happening in other economies. We don’t want that happening here. We want positive growth and your development team is putting together a very positive project here.”
RJ Development specializes in all aspects of commercial real estate with a primary focus on the development of new retail shopping centers. The company has developed more than 2 million square feet of retail space.