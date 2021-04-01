MasterBrand Cabinets confirms closure of Talladega plant

MasterBrand Cabinets will be shuttering the Talladega plant permanently in June, at a cost of about 300 jobs.
Employees were informed of the coming closure Tuesday night, and the corporate office in Indiana confirmed the news in a release Wednesday.
According to the release, MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. has continued to see market conditions and consumer tastes change over the last few years. The release attributes the closure to improving operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes. Production will continue until early June, and after that, products manufactured in the Talladega facility will be produced at the company's other manufacturing locations.
Interim Talladega City Manager Kelsey Gallahar said the coming closure “is a tremendous loss for our community and for our economic development. It shows that we need to reevaluate how we recruit and make sure that what we have to offer for new and current businesses is compatible with their needs.”
“I hate to hear that,” Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves said Wednesday. “It’s a loss for the employees, obviously, and a loss we wish wouldn’t happen. But I am an optimist, and there are some good things going on, even if I can’t talk about them just yet. But there will be some significant industries that will be looking in Talladega in the next month or so, one that will probably employ more than 200 people and one that employ slightly fewer than that. Of course, there are no guarantees, but right now we have to stay positive.”
The release goes on to say that the company will assist its 300 associates through the transition. According to the release, the company will provide additional compensation, coordination with all state and local agencies to find new employment, and resources from its employee assistance program.
Also, employees will be encouraged to apply for jobs at the company's other manufacturing facilities.
The release is almost identical to the one issued in June 2018 after the MasterBrand plant in Auburn was closed, at a cost of about 450 jobs.
In November, the company announced the opening of a new southeastern manufacturing and distribution hub in Butts County, Ga., off I-75, southeast of Atlanta. According to local media, the Georgia facility will employ about 400 people.
MasterBrand has been a presence in Talladega since 1998, occupying part of what was once the Bemis Bag Company, in the community now known as Bemiston.
The company has also been a presence in the larger community, including work with Habitat for Humanity, the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and Relay for Life. They were named the top fundraiser in Relay for Life 2011.
The Talladega plant announced a major expansion in 2010.
Jim Whitson is the chairman of the recently reconstituted Talladega Industrial Development Board. Although the Bemiston property is privately owned, Whitson said he was willing to work with “any potential investor, and with the county and the state to help find any potential industry interested in coming here. We’ll do whatever we can.”