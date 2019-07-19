A man who went missing after last being seen on Terrapin Creek on Thursday evening has been found, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Jon Shaver.
The man, 73-year-old J.C. Garner, was separated from his companions Thursday while floating on an inner tube in the creek, Shaver said, last being seen around 5:30 p.m.
“He put into the creek yesterday afternoon, and was separated from his crew,” Shaver said Friday morning.
Search crews comprised of local and state authorities found Garner around 11 a.m. Friday, Shaver said.
“He’s safe, but we don’t know about medical condition at this time,” Shaver said. “They’re carrying him to an ambulance to get checked out.”