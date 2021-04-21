Make hot wings at home to get them just the way you like

I used to work at a hot wing place. It was a fun job, and I waited tables there for about three years before moving on. Then I worked at a pizza place, then a nightclub, then a café. In all, I have spent 15 years as a server and bartender, and I have learned a few universal truths about restaurants and people.
In my experience, the main reason people go to restaurants is because they want something they can’t make at home — and they want it just the way they like it.
Dining out is an experience, after all, and people love when their dining experience is tailored to them. Also, dining out can be expensive, and nobody wants to pay good money for food that isn’t exactly how they want it.
One would think the pizza joint was the place where the most picky, most detailed customers came calling, but in reality it was the wing place. Folks are very particular about how they like their wings. Until I worked there, I never dreamed there were so many characteristics to a chicken wing!
There’s the actual type of wing, for starters. “All flats” or “all drums” were common requests. The length of cook time is another detail to be determined. Some people like them “fried light” or, alternatively, “extra crispy,” which is a headache in a restaurant where 75 wings at a time go into an industrial fryer and six of them need to be “a little crispy, but not too crispy.”
And we’re just now getting to sauce! With all the sauces out there, the options are endless. Then when people start mixing sauces it gets even more complex (“hot BBQ teriyaki” is still one of my favorite combinations). The amount of sauce is also important, the scale running from “extra wet” all the way down to “naked with sauce on the side.”
Last year in the midst of lockdown, I really wanted wings. Not take-out wings with rubbery skins that have drowned in all the sauce that slid off them in transport, not grilled wings, not frozen wings. I wanted real wings.
I know that air fryers are a thing and that they’re a particularly good thing for wings. But I don’t have an air fryer, I have a cast iron Dutch oven, and that’s what I used.
I love homemade wings for the very reason that I can make them exactly how I want them. As a food that’s endlessly customizable and often of very serious consequence to the consumer, wings are perfect for making at home.
Rachel Webb is a mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter and friend. She’s lived all her 30+ years in the shadow of Mt. Cheaha and meditates on the human element of food in her cooking and writing: that part of good food that brings us together and sweetly binds us.
Deep-Fried Chicken Wings
- 15-20 chicken wings and drums
- Canola oil
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
For the hot sauce:
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
- Hot sauce of choice
Notes and safety reminders: The amount of oil you need will depend on your pot. You need enough oil in the bottom to fully submerge the wings, usually 3 inches or more. My pot is a 10-quart enameled cast iron type, and I used 2 quarts of oil.
Remember, oil expands as it heats. Do not fill a pot anywhere close to the top! Always leave several inches of “headspace” for the oil, and remember that it will roil and bubble when you put wings into it.
Also remember that oil won’t boil, it will just silently heat up and up until it ignites. Be very, very careful when you deep-fry at home! Do not get the oil too hot! If for some reason it does ignite, douse it with flour. Water will make it a thousand times worse.
To make the wings: A dozen or so at a time, place the wings in a bowl and sprinkle them with onion powder. Let sit for about 10 minutes while the canola oil heats over HIGH heat in a thick, heavy pot, preferably a cast iron Dutch oven.
Using long tongs, carefully test the oil temperature. (A probe thermometer helps here, but, alas, another thing I do not have. If you do, it needs to be about 350 degrees.) Pick up a wing and gingerly touch a corner of it to the surface of the oil. If the sizzle is unimpressive, it’s not hot enough. It needs to spit a little. On my electric stovetop, the oil is just right when the eye is about ¾ as hot as it will get.
When the oil is right, drop 12-15 wings in and cover with a splatter screen, if you have one. Use a long spoon or fryer scoop to stir the wings a couple times, making sure they don’t stick to the pot or each other.
For big wings that take two hands to eat, let them cook about 10 minutes, until the skins are golden. Smaller, one-handed wings take about 7 minutes. If you like them “fried light” or “extra crispy,” then cook them less or more time, respectively.
To make the sauce: I like my wing sauce to be at “medium” spiciness, so I cut my favorite hot sauce about half-and-half with melted butter. More or less melted butter in your hot sauce will help control the spice level. Melted butter is also what I mix with lemon pepper seasoning for lemon pepper wings.
Remove the wings from the oil and lay them out on a sheet pan covered in paper towels to drain. After a couple minutes, dip, drizzle, drag, dollop or dunk them in sauce. In restaurants, wings are tossed in a stainless steel bowl with about a cup of sauce until they’re all covered. I don’t really want to clean hot sauce off my kitchen ceiling, so I just roll them in a bowl of sauce.
Serve immediately, with dipping sauces of choice and, traditionally, cold celery. These wings are good with all beers, but especially hoppy IPAs.