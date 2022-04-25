Look Back ... to who's building in Ezell Park, 1997

April 25, 1947, in The Star: The three remaining companies of the Recruit Training Center at Fort McClellan have been ordered transferred to Fort Jackson, S.C., on May 3. These troops are the last of those in training at Fort McClellan, which will go on inactive status effective June 30. Civilian employees of the post founded out yesterday their official layoff day is to be June 6 — the third anniversary of D-Day. After the troops and the civilian personnel leave, it’s expected that McClellan will exist on a “custodial” basis with a small contingent being assigned to protect the $35,000,000 worth of buildings, infrastructure and any equipment not being taken elsewhere. At the height of its importance as many as 40,000 troops called Fort McClellan their Army home.
Also this date: Calhoun County Sheriff A. A. Pate returned to the city this morning from Kilby Prison, to which he and a highway patrolman had transported Leroy Scott, a 19-year-old Black youth, to await death by electrocution for criminally assaulting a white woman. Imprisoned in Calhoun County during recent months, Scott was taken to Montgomery yesterday after the Alabama Supreme Court upheld his conviction and death sentence. “He appeared to be a good boy and he offered us no trouble on the way down,” the sheriff said.
Additionally: The senior class at Jacksonville State Teachers College has announced that Ted Weems’ orchestra will furnish music for the annual senior ball which will take place late in May. This will be the first time that a famous-name band has appeared to perform on the Jacksonville campus. Three adult couples will serve as chaperones at the event.
April 25, 1997, in The Star: The long-awaited transformation of Ezell Park came into focus this morning with the formal announcement that four tenants will build on the 5.7-acre tract at the corner of Greenbrier Road and South Quintard Avenue. Business partners D. Scott McLain and Michael Hoffman have committed to buy the park from the city for $1.27 million, but to have the money to make that buy, they need to have final commitments from the land’s occupants to buy their respective building sites. McLain told The Star that various final details are being worked out with the parties. Office Max, Ruby Tuesday, Hollywood Video and Big Apple Bagel will all be represented by retail stores.
Also this date: The “coming-out” episode of the sitcom Ellen on April 30 will be broadcast in the coverage area of Time Warner Cable of Calhoun County, a company representative said this morning. Arrangements will be made for it to appear on Channel 2, which had until recently been an additional location in this region for ABC-TV network programming. The reason for the unusual placement of the program is that Ellen DeGeneres’ character will be revealing that she’s lesbian and Alabama ABC 33/40 has decided its viewers in north Alabama don’t need to see that. A satellite feed to Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, arranged by a gay-rights group there, will also enable other viewers to watch the show.