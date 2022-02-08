Look Back ... to JSU game attendance soars for Fox TV, 1997

Feb. 8, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 8, 1997, in The Star: Jacksonville State University’s basketball program received a massive dose of fan support last night. A season-high, standing-room-only crowd of 5,500 packed Pete Mathews Coliseum to watch the Gamecocks play host to in-state rival Samford, giving the first live telecast of a sporting event at Jacksonville State a festive, exciting atmosphere. Unfortunately, the Fox Sports South telecast didn’t actually start broadcasting the game until 7:37 left in the first half due to technical difficulties. The crowd size was a big deal because this season has seen some sparsely attended games; in its second season in the Trans America Athletic Conference, JSU has struggled to retain attendance since leaving the Gulf South Conference and losing built-in rivalries.