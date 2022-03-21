Look Back ... to expensive walls at Anniston High School, 1997

March 21, 1947, in The Star: Mayor E. D. Banks has told Anniston Rams baseball president Loy Gunter that the city will make improvements at Johnston Field. The work on the park will include a new entrance, restrooms for all fans and possibly a new fence to replace the one now in use. The improvements are expected to be carried out during the period of Spring training which will begin in a few days, with regular season play starting in Anniston on April 15. Also this date: An advertisement announces that R. B. Pinson and Son is now open for business at 1407 Noble St. as “the South’s largest flower shop.”
March 21, 1997, in The Star: Putting walls between the classrooms at Anniston High School will likely cost at least $80,000 to $100,000 more than originally projected because original cost estimates didn’t take into account the need for a school wide sprinkler system to meet fire codes. The school doesn’t need such a system with its current open plan. But when classrooms and corridors are formed, fire code says that unless every room has egress to the outdoors, the whole school must have sprinklers. A $3.7 million renovation and upgrade of Anniston school facilities will be carried out during the next 18 months.