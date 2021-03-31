Local students place in the State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit (with photos)

St. Clair County Schools recently competed in the State Superintendents Visual Arts Exhibit after 20 students advanced from the St. Clair County superintendent’s art contest.
Ten students from grades kindergarten through sixth, and 10 more from grades seventh through 12th from SCCS competed at the state level. Six were recognized for their entries out of 580 total across the state.
Students had the option to compete in two different categories: Category I, consisting of two-dimensional art, and Category II, consisting of photography or computer generated art.
Each category was also divided up by grade level.
Two local students were named state champions for each of their divisions.
Darrione Tate from Odenville Middle School came in first place in Category I for grades 5-6 for her piece, “Angel in the Sky.”
Sarah Crow from Ashville Middle School also came in first for her piece, “Inspire the World,” in Category II for grades 7-8.
Adalyn Starling from Steele Junior High School was the runner up in Category II for grades 5-6 for her photograph entitled, “Sunny.”
Also given honorable mention were John Curtis Crow from Ashville Elementary, Jolie Free from Steele Junior High School and Rouen Dia from Odenville Elementary.