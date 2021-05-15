Local performers revel in their passion for singing and acting

As Jacksonville State University students invest time in singing roles in “The Gondoliers” — an operetta presented by the Jacksonville Opera Theatre — and perhaps consider a career in theatre as they discover the strong competition involved in capturing roles, film actor Donald Pitts serves a living example of how perseverance in auditioning results in success. Within the last five years he has landed parts in 30 short films. At age 70, his involvement in films is still going strong.
‘The Gondoliers’ presented this weekend
There’s still time to plan to see the Jacksonville Opera Theatre’s presentation of “The Gondoliers” this weekend. The operetta is at 7 p.m. today and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Mason Hall.
“The show is a comical commentary on the possibility of a Republican Monarchy. It also has a love story plagued by an arranged marriage,” Nathan Wight, Director of Operatic Activities said. “Of course, in true Gilbert and Sullivan fashion, there is a ‘switch at birth’ involved.”
“The Gondoliers” or “The King of Barataria” premiered December 7, 1899 and ran for 554 performances. By composers William Gilbert (1836-1911) and Arthur Sullivan (1942-1900), it achieved wide popularity with its lilting score. Considering the composers’ other operas, it featured perhaps the most sparkling and tuneful music of them all and called for the most dancing.
“Gondoliers” should make for an entertaining evening or afternoon. “It is laughter, irony, and fun,” Jeremy Benson, conductor of the accompanying orchestra, said.
In the plot, two just-married Venetian gondoliers are informed by the Grand Inquisitor that one of them has just become the King of “Barataria,” but only their foster mother, presently at large, knows which one. As Barataria needs a king to put down unrest in the country, they travel there to reign jointly, leaving their wives behind in Venice until the old lady can be interviewed. It turns out that the king was wed in infancy to the beautiful daughter of the Spanish Duke of Plaza Toro, and so it seems he is an unintentional bigamist. Of course, the beautiful daughter is in love with a common servant! When the young Spaniard and the two Venetian wives all show up wanting to know which of them is queen, complications arise. No worries: The true identity of the king is revealed, and all is settled in the end.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door
A celebrity in our midst
Now that Donald Pitts, Jr., and his wife Helen are at home in Anniston — to be near his father, Harold Pitts, at the Floyd Fann State Veterans Hospital in Huntsville — the actor is getting ready to play a supporting role in the film “High Risk,” a feature targeted for Netflix to be released in early fall.
Pitts is an actor, musician, artist and retired attorney who is now primarily acting in short films. Since he has managed to land roles in 30 short films since 1917 — without an agent — he is accustomed to traveling to various locations in order to be behind the camera, such as Washington DC, the Warner Brothers Studio in Atlanta, Tampa, Fla. and cities in Nevada and California. In his film participation he has also taken on additional responsibilities like production design and set dressing.
Just as film locations have taken him around the United States his roles have taken him to new levels of skills in the world of cinema. Characters he has played include a journalist, a lawyer, a devil, gambler, doctor, wizard, detective, an old man and more.
Pitts can be seen, either in leading or background parts, in:
• “The Secrets We Keep” Soon to be available, the channel to be announced. Pitts plays “Virgil.”
• “Who is Gatsby Randolph?” A true story available on BLK Prime now. Pitts portrays “William Geoffrey.”
• “86 Melrose Avenue” Now available on Amazon Prime. Pitts plays the part of an attorney.
• “Cobra Kai” on Netflix. A spin-off from “The Karate Kid.” Pitts plays the background part of a karate fan.
• “The First Ladies.” The segment Pitts appears in is with Betty Ford. The background part of a bar patron.
• The Djinn (Evil Spirit). Premiered on Friday on Independent Film Channel. Pitts is the co-lead.
Pitts has always loved acting. He was a thespian first in high school, then in community theater in Dallas and later played leading and supporting parts in productions at Southern Methodist University in Dallas where he studied theatre performance. After graduation from law school at the University of Kansas, he filled the position of Assistant Attorney General for the State of Kansas. “After retiring, I was ready to return to my first love,” he said. “Acting.”
Music has been part of his life, too. His father, a pastor with the Congregational Methodist Church in Dallas, involved his family in his musical ministry by taking them to churches across the south to spread the gospel with song. “From four years old on, I was singing on stage during the summers,” Pitts, who also plays several instruments, said.
Now he remains busy with filming. “I am grateful that I can pursue what I really like at this point in my life,” Pitts said “Hopefully, my determination will be an inspiration to those trying hard for roles in films.”
Contact Hervey Folsom at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.