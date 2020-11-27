LMO & Co celebrate 10 years on the Square

LMo & Co. is marking its 10th Christmas on Talladega’s historic courthouse Square this year.
To mark the occasion, owner Lindsey Moses explained that they have taken on something of a reinvention.
“We have been providing art, art classes and gifts for the community since 2011,” Moses. “We’re still going to be highlighting local artists, but we’re also going to be offering new gift possibilities, and more of them. We’ve spent about two years perfecting our pottery, and we’re going to be offering classes in the spring.
“I’m still doing painting classes remotely, and Marie (Lindsey’s mother and business partner) is still doing stained glass and mosaic classes. But we’re also going to be offering our own line of jewelry in house, along with handmade weather and home goods. We’ve also added dried botanicals recently, and those have been super-popular.”
Marie pointed out that Lindsey goes out and chooses and harvests all of the botanicals herself.
“We dry them all out for at least a year before we bring them out for sale,” Lindsey explained.
All of these new and existing product lines will be on display during an open house Friday, Dec. 4, starting at 5:30 and winding up when everyone has left. H’ors d'oeuvres and complimentary drinks will be provided.
“It’s a way for us to thank our community for all these years of support,” Lindsey said. “We hope they will continue to support us and to give us the opportunity to continue serving them and providing the community with some local joy.”
Talladega’s Christmas on the Square fell victim to COVID-19 this year, but LMo & Company will also have items on display at two other upcoming events.
Heritage Hall’s annual Holiday Market starts Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 24.
In a separate press release, Marie said: “The Holiday Market is a huge asset to the community. (It) is a wonderful venue to showcase our art and it brings people to Talladega. Visitors come to the Market, visit the other shops in Talladega and, in doing so, learn more about all the vast opportunities here.”
They will also have a booth set up at a local vendor market Dec. 12 and 13 in the old Brannon’s Office building, sponsored by the Talladega Pilgrimage Commission.