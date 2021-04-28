Leeds Spring Carnival has arrived

LEEDS — The 2021 Leeds Spring Carnival hosted by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 through Saturday, May 1, in historic downtown Leeds. This event, provided by Sonshine Amusements, will include carnival rides, games and fair food.
The carnival will have free parking with no admission cost, however, armbands for unlimited rides will be available for purchase at $15 ($1 off with flyer).
Separate wristbands must be purchased for each shift on Saturday. Single tickets are $1 each, two or more tickets required per ride. All riders must have an armband or tickets. Height requirements are listed at each ride entrance. You must be at least 32 inches tall for the smallest of riders.
The carnival crew looks forward to bringing smiles and fun to our community. Bring your family to downtown historic Leeds to enjoy the spring carnival!
For more information and to view carnival hours, please contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 or Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.