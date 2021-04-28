Lawsuit against Talladega City BOE, outgoing superintendent is dismissed

The federal civil suit brought against the Talladega City Board of Education and outgoing Superintendent Tony Ball by the late Mary McGhee, board member Sandra Beavers and parent Debra Wilson appears to finally be ending. Sort of. Maybe.
In a response filed earlier this week, Beavers and Wilson “respectfully ask the court to dismiss this action without prejudice, such that any claim previously dismissed with prejudice would remain dismissed with prejudice and any claim previously dismissed without prejudice would be dismissed without prejudice.” Dismissing a complaint with prejudice means basically that the complaint cannot be brought again.
“Wilson and Beavers do not seek to relitigate in this court any claims that the court has dismissed with prejudice. However, since this action was filed, and even within the past several months, Wilson and Beavers have suffered additional wrongs that may be actionable.”
In an order entered Wednesday, the court granted Beavers’ and Wilson’s request.
Senior U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre actually dismissed the case late last year,
writing, “‘Aristotle one said ‘the roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.’ He meant that study can be tedious but that the student eventually reaps the rewards of hard work. This case features both education and bitterness, but not of the Aristotlean kind.”
Rather, Bowdre wrote, the case centers on “a multi-year conflict involving the members of the Talladega City Board of Education and two mothers in the Talladega City School System (Beavers and Wilson).”
In essence, Beavers and Wilson alleged that Ball and the other members of the board, other than McGhee, were guilty of “Constitutional and civil rights pursuant to violation of First Amendment Freedom of Speech, due process and equal protection.”
Bowdre characterized Beavers and Wilson’s complaint as “meandering and difficult to follow,” and largely agrees with the argument made by the attorneys for Ball and the board that it is an improper “shotgun pleading,” lacking in specific complaints that could be remedied by the court and being both too broad and too vague. “If the plaintiffs choose to amend,” the judge wrote, “... each count … should contain no more than one discrete claim for relief and each count must also contain allegations of fact that support that claim. Additionally, the claims should clearly specify which defendants they are brought against.”
Beavers and Wilson were given a deadline to file an amended version of their complaint, but they did not do so on time.
The case was reopened in February, when Wilson and Beavers said they had parted ways with their attorney and asked for an extension for their new attorney to file something.
The old claim alleges that Beavers and Wilson were discriminated against because they opposed the hiring of Ball, and that their sons were retaliated against by the system. Specifically, Beavers says that her son was cut from the Talladega High School basketball team, and Wilson says her son was required to perform menial labor as part of detention.
Beavers’ son was actually cut from the basketball team several months before Ball was hired as superintendent.
In the most recent filing, Wilson now alleges that Ball and the board have failed to accommodate her son, “who has a respiratory condition that has prevented him attending classes in person, even while taking precautions such as social distancing.”
Beavers, who is now a member of the board, says, “the defendants have violated the consent decree which is at the subject of this matter by changing the term of the chairmanship of the board of education from one year to three years, so as to deprive Beavers of her opportunity to serve as chairman.”
The first case began when McGhee, who passed away in September, filed suit because the other board members had censured her twice for making accusations which she could not or would not back up with any facts against a school employee. One of the terms of the first censure was that she was barred from holding any office, including chairman or vice chairman, of the board. Board member Jake Montgomery did hold the chairman for about three years during this period.
McGhee said the board violated the terms of a federal consent decree dating back to the 1980s which said the chairmanship was to be rotated equally among the board members. The board, which Beavers had not been elected to yet, ultimately complied with the decree and awarded McGhee two terms as chair. McGhee still held the position when she died.
After being appointed chair, McGhee dropped her suit against the board, and Beavers and Wilson fired attorney Hank Sanders, who had represented all three of them up to that point.
It is not at all clear what Beavers is referring to in the most recent filing. Board minutes do not show any action since McGhee was voted into the chair that would alter the amount of time laid out in the consent decree. According to Montgomery, Beavers was actually offered the chair after McGhee passed away but declined it.
The most recent filing says, “Wilson and Beavers would like the opportunity to resolve these matters with defendants without litigation.” A dismissal with prejudice would “still conclude this case with a final judgment” while allowing the new claims to proceed.