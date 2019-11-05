SFC Jamie Wassum Sgt Dakota Abbott and SFC Kenneth Walker interact with students doing sit-ups in the library during the Take a Veteran to School day at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JACKSONVILLE — To know someone, walk a mile in their shoes — but if there’s not enough room, do pushups with them.
Veterans of the Army and National Guard met with fourth-graders at Kitty Stone Elementary Tuesday morning for “Take a Veteran to School Day.” Kids sat cross-legged in the library while veterans talked missile systems and keeping warm in Alaska — “The sleeping bags we were in were great; they were rated to withstand negative 30 degrees,” said Army Spc. Kris Whisante — and a handful of students got to work out with their local heroes.
SFC Jamie Wassum, Sgt Dakota Abbott and SFC Kenneth Walker speak with students in the library during the Take a Veteran to School day at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Wassum, who works at McClellan, had her “battle buddies” Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Walker and Staff Sgt. Dakota Abbott picked out teams of boys and girls to see who could do the most pushups and situps in two minutes. The girls’ team won two of three competitions, and in the last one Walker and Abbott got down and broke a sweat with the kids.
Army Spc. Clay Gresham told students how missile guidance systems work, something he learned while working in Greece in the late 1980s. One of the boys thought Gresham meant a different kind of grease and asked if he cooked in it. Gresham smiled wide as he corrected the boy.
Another student asked how much missiles weigh. Gresham pointed at one in a slideshow he’d created that played while he spoke.
“This one weighs about 2,000 pounds,” he said, eliciting gasps from the kids.
Students were full of questions. Did the missiles ever go where they weren’t supposed to? No, Gresham said, but at least one time he saw a missile get a little lost and circle overhead before it followed its flight plan. One girl asked if Gresham had ever been scared that he or his friends might die if they were called to action.
“Life is going to have different challenges and experiences and ups and downs,” he told the girl. “But for my experience, I had a great time.”
Another student asked Whisante what he had to eat in Alaska; Whisante said he was in a big city, so it was mostly the same as back home. There wasn’t any Chick-Fil-A, though, he said. The kids all groaned in sympathy.
Abbott and Walker spoke last, just after wrapping the physical challenge portion of the event. Walker, 42, said he’d been in the military half his life. He wanted the kids to understand obedience and its rewards, he said, and learn to set goals for themselves. Respecting the rules, he said, would lead to better outcomes.
“I want you to realize everybody has rules to follow. Teachers have a boss, principals have a boss, we have bosses,” Walker said, gesturing to himself and Abbott, decked in camouflage fatigues. “It doesn’t just apply to you guys, it applies to everybody.”
Abbott, a military police trainer, said there are lots of ways to be a hero. He was in fourth grade when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred, and recalled watching them on television. He said the event made him want to be a police officer, and he joined the National Guard at 17 as a way to get an early start on that career plan.
“I wanted to be able to stop things like that from happening again,” Abbott said.
He shared that he’d been bullied in school, and told the kids that they could be heroes if they stood up for other children whenever they saw bullying.
“You can be that person’s hero,” Abbott said, “and one day you can grow up and put this uniform on.”
Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.