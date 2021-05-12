JSU women's golf: Regional play canceled, and Gamecocks head home

At least Layne Dyar's final competitive golf round at Jacksonville State earned a championship.
That's the small consolation after weather didn't allow JSU to compete in the NCAA women's golf regional Wednesday for the third straight day. The event was canceled, and the top six seeds — LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama — will move on to the NCAA tournament May 21-24.
The remaining 12 seeds, including JSU, saw their season end without getting to play a single hole at the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Gamecocks haven't gotten the chance to play since winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, which will be the final JSU event for senior Layne Dyar, a White Plains High School graduate.
When tournament and course officials canceled play at the Baton Rouge Regional, they cited course conditions.
On Wednesday, play was pushed back until about 11:30 a.m. when officials announced that "though the course was playable, it wasn't playable at a championship level," according to a news release.
The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee regrets that the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships regional in Baton Rouge could not be conducted as scheduled this week. The University Club has taken on over 7 inches of rain in the past several days. The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff and the Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days about the course conditions that have led to this unprecedented and most difficult decision.
Statement from NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee
Committee policy states that since play could not take place Wednesday, advancement will be determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championship, with the top six teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team, going to the national championships. Those teams and individuals are as follows:
--Advancing teams: LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland, Alabama
--Advancing individuals: Karen Fredgaard (Houston), Nataliya Guseva (Miami), Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston)