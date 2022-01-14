JSU football: Gamecocks announce 11-game schedule, set season tickets for sale

Jacksonville State is set to play four home football games this fall in Rich Rodriguez's first season as the Gamecocks' head coach, according to an 11-game schedule the school released today.
The Gamecocks will open their final season in the FCS in Montgomery's Cramton Bowl against Stephen F. Austin in the Montgomery Kickoff. They'll also play Davidson, Kennesaw State, Southeastern Louisiana and Eastern Kentucky at home. JSU will play six non-conference games and a five-game ASUN Conference schedule.
In addition, season tickets are on sale. According to the release, with construction on the expansion to Burgess-Snow Field underway, seating capacity will be reduced for the 2022 season. The school is encouraging fans to secure their seats for the season early and can do so online at www.JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets or by calling the ticket office at (256) 782-8499.
General admission season tickets are just $55, and all season- ticket packages will include a ticket to the season opener in Montgomery. A limited number of Stadium Club season tickets are still available and can be purchased for $500 a seat. Each seat includes a pregame meal and unlimited snacks and soft drinks throughout the game.
Current Stadium Club season ticket holders may now renew their seats for the 2022 season. For more information, contact the ticket office.
JSU will play in the Montgomery Kickoff on Aug. 27. This will be the second straight year in the game and fourth time in six games. Opponent Stephen F. Austin was an at-large pick for the FCS playoffs this past season.
The Gamecocks will open the home portion of their schedule on Sept. 3 against two-time defending Pioneer League Champion Davidson. JSU will take to the road for three straight games, facing former Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State on Sept. 10, FBS foe Tulsa on Sept. 17 and former Southland Football League foe Nicholls State on Sept. 24.
ASUN play will begin against 2021 Big South Conference Champion Kennesaw State on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. An open date on Oct. 8 will be followed by an Oct. 15 game at North Alabama in Florence's Braly Stadium before JSU returns home to host a non-conference matchup with Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 22 for homecoming. JSU gets back to ASUN action against a pair of former OVC rivals, traveling to Austin Peay on Oct. 29 and hosting Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 12. The season will conclude Nov. 19 at Central Arkansas.
JSU schedule
Aug. 27, Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery
Sept. 3, Davidson, home
Sept. 10, Murray State, away
Sept. 17, Tulsa, away
Sept. 24, Nicholls, away
Oct. 1, Kennesaw State, home
Oct. 15, North Alabama, away
Oct. 22, Southeastern Louisiana, home
Oct. 29, Austin Peay, away
Nov. 12, Eastern Kentucky, home
Nov. 19, Central Arkansas, away