LINCOLN -- The awards for Valor First Responder of the Year and Lincoln Business of the Year were presented Thursday evening during a Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at Griffin Laser Engraving in Lincoln.
Lincoln fire Capt. Josh Vincent was named the Valor First Responder of the Year.
Chamber board member Greg Morgan presented the award to the longtime firefighter.
“When the Chamber board started organizing the event, I volunteered to present the Valor First Responder of the Year award because I feel like these are the people we should all value the most,” Morgan said. “First responders are probably the most undervalued in the community. They are always here for us, and we often take that for granted.
“I didn’t realize at the time I would get to present it to a person I have known practically all their life. Josh is the perfect example of what parents hope their children become. He found his passion early and pursued it. He always shows up ready to fight fires and always works tirelessly to help the community.”
Vincent has been with the Lincoln Fire/Rescue Department for 21 years.
“I started out as just a firefighter then moved up to lieutenant,” Vincent said. “I became a captain almost four years ago. It’s something I’ve always loved to do. I just want to say thank you to the Chamber and the Lincoln community.”
The other nominees for Valor First Responder of the Year were Britt Robbins, Alan Wheeles, Lisa Garrett, Marco Williams, Patrick Thornton and Danny Warwick.
Additionally, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson presented the Lincoln Business of the Year award to Brandon Tate of State Farm Insurance.
“Sometimes, businesses and individuals go beyond the normal routine, and it often goes unnoticed.,” Watson said. “Brandon does his job out of the goodness of his heart and is a big supporter of Lincoln schools and community organizations.
“You can often find him donating snacks to the schools. He recently donated bikes and umbrellas to them as well. It is my honor to present the Lincoln Business of Year award to him and State Farm Insurance.”
Tate opened his State Farm branch Jan. 1, 2018.
“I just want to say thank you to the entire community for their support as well as all of the area small businesses,” Tate said. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them.”
The other nominees for Lincoln Business of the Year were Lincoln Veterinary, McCaig & Griffin, Rick’s Crossroads Grill, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, First Bank of Alabama (Lincoln branch), Griffin Laser Engraving, Magnolia Restaurant, New South Express and Ranas Mexican Restaurant.
The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce had to cancel its annual awards banquet in January due to the threat of inclement weather. After the cancellation, the Chamber made the decision to hand out the awards a few at a time at various events. Thursday marked the second After Hours event at which awards have been presented.
During the previous event, Cindy Pennington was named the Citizen of Year, and The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind was named the Nonprofit of Year.
The next Chamber event will be a Chamber Coffee on Thursday, March 28, at 9 a.m. at Bill Stanford Automotive, where more awards are set to be announced.