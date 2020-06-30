Joe Medley: Blaming the messenger an old story

Battle lines are forming. COVID-19 runs resurgent. Fears are that it could impact the fall sports season, and who’s to blame?
“The media,” of course. The folks some people prefer to blame.
It’s a war on football. Haven’t you heard?
For anyone who might think that, well, it’s an old story. The medical field grew more knowledgeable about concussions. With knowledge comes responsibility, so rules makers made rules that changed the game.
Not everyone likes the changes, and whom did they blame? The folks whose job it was to report it all.
Fast-forward to July 1, 2020, and the virus that shut everything down for three months spikes anew. This comes after society unshut everything down.
The sports community has proved not immune. Count Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and LSU among major college football programs known to have cases. Count Oxford, Saks, Lincoln, Cherokee County, Ragland and Glencoe among area high school programs to have cases.
Word got to folks whose job it is to report the news, and cases became reported cases.
Were we supposed to pretend it didn’t happen? Were we obligated to cook the reporting to suit anyone’s particular political appetites?
Anyone who thinks so doesn’t understand our line of work, or doesn’t want to.
Anyone who reads conspiracy, or some kind of war on football, into legitimate reporting needs fog their room with common sense. So many people, including folks in our line of work, stand to lose in a fall without football.
“Media” is an overused, lazy term that lumps legitimate journalism in with not exactly. Regardless, media didn’t bring COVID-19 to America’s shores. Media didn’t run public policy when COVID-19 came to America’s shores.
Media didn’t make a country with roughly five percent of the world’s population sad home to slightly more than 25 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths, and media didn’t raise Calhoun County’s COVID-19 category from “moderate” to “moderately high.”
But we get it. We’re like referees. People try to work us, and people prefer to blame us. It’s an old story.