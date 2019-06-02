OXFORD, Miss. -- After Jacksonville State beat Clemson 9-2 in an NCAA tournament game Sunday, Gamecocks coach Jim Case and pitcher Dylan Hathcock attended a postgame news conference.
Video of their time on the stage:
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 2, 2019 @ 8:17 pm
OXFORD, Miss. -- After Jacksonville State beat Clemson 9-2 in an NCAA tournament game Sunday, Gamecocks coach Jim Case and pitcher Dylan Hathcock attended a postgame news conference.
Video of their time on the stage:
Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?