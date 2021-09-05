It’s hard to resist the charms of this cheery summer flower

According to the book “Floriography,” in the Victorian era, zinnias symbolized “lasting friendship.” The Victorians believed zinnias were easy to grow and they re-seeded (the very same reasons we love them). If the Victorians gifted zinnias to a friend taking a trip, the giver wanted to let the friend know he or she would be missed and on the giver’s mind.
Zinnias continue to be one of the most popular summer flowers. It is hard to imagine a more cheery blossom.
This non-native plant is a true annual, hailing from Mexico and adjacent areas. When most gardeners refer to zinnias, they are usually referring to the common zinnia, Z. elegans. There are, however, actually 13 species and hundreds of cultivars and hybrids.
I met the common zinnia years ago. The Calhoun County Master Gardeners who maintain Cane Creek Community Gardens planted an immense bed of zinnias with flowers in every color and shape. I watched these beauties grow and took lots of photographs. Swarms of pollinators flew in. I was hooked on these spectacular flowers and impressed by the fact they seemed to require hardly any care and not a lot of extra water.
If your garden has full sun, it should have a patch of zinnias. A bed of zinnias is an amazing pollinator garden, loved by the bees and the butterflies.
The National Garden Bureau declared 2011 to be the “Year of the Zinnia.” Zinnias got this recognition because they are simple to grow, easy to find, and fit perfectly into any sunny landscape.
Create a dazzling cutting garden to create lovely bouquets of zinnias.
Plant them in solid drifts. Add the taller cultivars to the back of the border, while the shorter ones are perfect for a front border. Plant them in mixed color beds for an extra splash. Grow them in containers if need be. (They do need more moisture, if they are in a container.)
Over the years, breeders have introduced paler colors to add to the palette of intensely colored flowers. There are single-layer, double-layer and multi-layer zinnias; some can have multicolored blooms. Some have pointed petals, others rounded ones. Flowers can be very tight and perfectly round; others are looser and more wavy.
To see zinnias in their splendor, ride by 77 Justice Avenue at McClellan, home of the Calhoun County Master Gardeners, and admire the Butterfly Garden. Take your camera; you will need at least a dozen photos. (Flowers are just for looking, not for picking.)
Zinnias grow best in the full summer sun, performing better in well-drained, amended soil.
Zinnias will not grow in temperatures below 70. Once the temperature warms up, however, they will be fast growers and bloom late spring through fall.
Zinnias do not seem to be the target of pests and disease, except for powdery mildew (a fungus which produces a white powdery coating on the leaves). Giving your zinnias plenty of space in the garden allows more air circulation and may be one way to reduce the chances of powdery mildew. This fungus seems to affect the common version (Zinnia elegans) more readily. Wet or soggy soil also appears to contribute to powdery mildew.
Zinnias are drought-tolerant. If you do choose to give them some supplemental water, avoid watering the leaves to help prevent powdery mildew. It is also best to water early in the day to allow any wet leaves to dry before nightfall.
Zinnias produce large seeds; thus, they are a wonderful way to introduce children to growing flowers. They germinate in a few days, providing almost instant gratification.
Gardeners like to collect the spent seeds for use in the following years (or perhaps to reseed that same season). Removing the spent flowers does encourage a longer blooming time and a bushier plant with more blossoms. Zinnias will continue to flower even if the dead blooms are not removed.
Zinnias come into full bloom about six to eight weeks after planting, with constant flowers from late spring through fall (to the first frost).
An individual zinnia may last two months or a bit longer, so continue to sow seeds to keep the flowers coming.
Zinnias can be seeded directly into the ground (possibly the easiest method) about ¼ inch deep. Zinnias seeds sowed in the ground should be kept moist (but not soggy) until they germinate.
Zinnias can also be seeded into small containers during the winter, kept inside over the cold season, then transplanted into the garden, giving the gardener a head start on zinnia blooms. Starting seeds in containers and transplanting them is preferred to transplanting zinnias in the ground, which zinnias do not seem to like.
Zinnias are easy to grow, make the gardener feel like a pro, give back much more than they need, and are lovely.
Seeds are available in plant shops as well as the big box stores. Once you grow out a package of seeds, zinnias will score high on your list of favorites.
Online shopping is fascinating; prepare to be overwhelmed by the variety of zinnias.
Also visit “Zooming Zinnias” on Facebook, a page sponsored by the Alabama Master Gardeners Association. Prepare to fall in love with gorgeous zinnias.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.