It’s football season, which means it’s tailgating season

I can’t believe it’s time for college football again. It seems like only yesterday we were watching the National Championship game. Nevertheless, this weekend marks the official start of college football all across the country.
In Alabama and all across the nation, tailgating is more than just packing up lawn chairs and ice chests full of drinks with a few hotdogs and chips. I am talking about some serious “show and eat” spreads that nearly rival the games being played.
I have been to almost every SEC stadium, and have witnessed some staunch tailgaters. On fall Saturdays in Oxford, Miss., thousands of fans converge on the University of Mississippi campus at what is called The Grove, a 10-acre, grassy plot of ground heavily shaded by large oak trees. The Grove is considered to be the Holy Grail of tailgating sites. When strolling through The Grove, one might observe appetizers served on real china, drapes shaping up an entryway to a tent, exuberant floral centerpiece arrangements and even chandeliers!
Whichever way you choose to decorate your tailgate spot, and whether you cheer “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle,” one thing is for sure: Serving great-tasting food should be a top priority.
Below are two crowd-pleasing recipes for you to try. Chicken Salad Crescents are a perfect bite-sized treat. Crescent rolls layered with cheddar cheese and filled with a dollop of homemade chicken salad, then baked until golden brown. They are very easy to prepare and involve minimal ingredients.
Peanut Butter Football Dip is a football-shaped sweet dip. Think cheeseball, but filled with peanut butter and chocolate. It is a great game-day dessert recipe and can be eaten with pretzels, animal crackers, apple slices, cookies or a spoon (haha).
Greg Morgan lives in Anniston. His food column appears the first Wednesday of each month. Find all of his recipes at his website, Atasteofdownhome.com Contact him at gmorgan@annistonstar.com.
Chicken Salad Crescents
- 2 cups chopped chicken
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 3 cans crescent rolls
- 8 slices cheddar cheese, cut into thirds
- Poppy seeds
Mix together first six ingredients and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Separate crescent rolls into triangles. Cut each triangle in half to form two triangles. Place ⅓ slice of cheddar cheese on top of a crescent roll, top with a tablespoon of chicken salad (you can use a small cookie scoop), and roll up. Place on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Repeat with remaining crescent rolls. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Peanut Butter Football Dip
It is best to use creamy peanut butter, not the chunky kind or the all-natural kind. Make sure your butter and cream cheese are at room temperature to avoid lumps.
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips
- Chocolate sprinkles
- White frosting in a tube
Using a hand-held mixer, cream butter, cream cheese and peanut butter until mixed. Mix in vanilla. Add powdered sugar, ½ cup at a time, and mix until combined. Mix in chocolate chips. Turn mixture out onto a large sheet of wax paper. Use your hands to form the mixture into a football shape. Place the waxed paper onto a serving plate. Cover the football in sprinkles, pressing them into the surface so that they stick. Pipe on white frosting to resemble laces on a football. Chill until ready to serve. Serve with pretzels, animal crackers, cookies or teddy graham crackers.