Is it OK to question your faith?

Doubting faith is not wrong
For anyone who seriously contemplates their faith in Jesus Christ, it’s nearly inevitable that sooner or later they’re going to have questions. The questions will likely range from the quality of their relationship with Jesus to specifics of the teachings and practices of their church.
Regarding the later, it’s not wrong to question the teachings of our pastors and churches. In Acts 17, we see that the Bereans were called noble because they examined every day the Scriptures, comparing them with the preaching of Paul and Silas.
I’m thankful when folks come to me with questions, because that tells me they are studying and are interested in knowing what God is telling us through His Holy Scriptures (2 Timothy 3:15-17). So, whether they ask about family, finances or faith, I am happy to commend to them to God’s Word.
It’s been stated that doubt is wrong. Really, that’s anything but true. Having a little bit of doubt can deepen your faith. It can lead to a more consistent and enduring faith. Thomas, the Disciple of Jesus, doubted. We see in John 20 that following his examination of his resurrected Lord Jesus Christ, he exclaimed, “My Lord and my God.” Then he spent the rest of his life declaring that Jesus was the one and only Son of God.
How should one reinvigorate and strengthen their faltering faith? As Thomas did, spend time with Jesus. We can do that as we read God’s word, talk to God (i.e. pray), go to church and have friends who also love Jesus.
Know where to turn for answers
Humility requires us as Christians to wrestle with our faith in Christ.
Our sin nature still pulls us away from fidelity to Christ. Many times we find ourselves falling into the trap of Satan and allowing sin to remain unchallenged in our hearts. These realities force us to question our security in Christ.
And yet, we are comforted by the Bible to trust that our salvation is secure through the completed work of Christ on our behalf. Paul says in Philippians 1:6, “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”
The question is not whether I will question my faith at some point in my Christian life. The question is, will I turn to the only source of relief from my questions, which is Christ.
Too often when we doubt our salvation, we look at our work and our effort as proof of salvation. This will never bring security, because I will never be enough.
When questions arise, I want to run to Jesus Christ who has done all that is needed for my salvation and has begun the good work that he will complete on the day of judgment!
I want to end by challenging all readers to ask properly, “What is my security in my faith based on?” If you are feeling secure in anything or anyone except Jesus, then your security is misplaced. Run to Jesus because only he can save you, keep you saved, and deliver you from final judgment.