The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of Dental Insurance

Insurance is an aid, not a pay-all. Plan benefits vary depending on the type of plan purchased and where you purchased it. There are thousands of Delta Dental plans, for instance, each with different “allowed fees” and different percentages of reimbursements for those fees. Most insurance plans: Cover about 35% to 50% of the dentist’s fee on major services (crowns, bridges, root canals) based on the plan's maximum fee allowance. Allow reimbursement for two cleanings and one set of x-rays annually, plus maybe some fillings or a crown. Have a maximum reimbursement of $1000/year AFTER you meet your deductible. Will not tell you what their allowable fee is for a procedure until after you file a claim.
Require preauthorization for major treatment, hoping you’ll delay or avoid treatment so they avoid payment.