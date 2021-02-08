In Oxford, people line up for COVID vaccines, imagine life ahead

Jimmy Payton, 76, got his first COVID-19 vaccination shot Monday, and he said it didn’t hurt at all. The next one may well put a spring in his step.
“I guess I’ll go back to going out and dancing,” said Payton, an Eastaboga resident.
Payton was among the more than 400 people who had come out by noon Monday for a shot at the mass-vaccination site at Oxford Civic Center. It was the first day of a five-day push to give shots to 5,000 people here in Calhoun County and 40,000 statewide.
State health officials on Monday expanded eligibility for the shots to people 65 and up as well as to people in a variety of essential jobs. Data from Anniston’s Regional Medical Center shows that more than half the people signed up for vaccination this week are in the 65-and-up group. More than 1,000 school or college employees and more than 400 manufacturing workers are also signed up for vaccination this week.
Statewide and nationally, the rollout of the vaccine has come in for much criticism, largely because the number of available doses is far less than the number of Americans willing to roll up their sleeves. Locally, though, there have been few complaints.
“It was just seamless,” said Dina Hamilton of Irondale. She and her husband Stan saw the vaccination event mentioned on television last week and signed up online as soon as they could. Both said they’re over 65 and have underlying medical conditions. They said they’ve stayed home almost constantly since the pandemic began.
“It would be great to travel again,” Stan Hamilton said, when asked what he’ll do after his second shot. The couple said they have friends who live in Costa Rica who’ve told them that the virus seems to be much more under control there. The Central American country is home to roughly as many people as Alabama, but has about one-third as many deaths from the virus, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.
Inside the civic center on Monday, a steady stream of people arrived by appointment, awaited their turn for a shot in widely spaced chairs on the floor of the auditorium, then waited again for a 15-minute post-shot observation. Calhoun County EMA acting director Myles Chamblee said by noon the event had gone off without significant problems.
“We’ve gotten really good feedback that everything is going well,” Chamblee said. “There haven’t been long lines, and we’ve tried to keep everybody distanced.”
Like the other mass-vaccination sites across the state, the Oxford site on Monday was meant by state officials to be a regional site, open to people both in Calhoun County and surrounding areas. Still, more than 3,900 of the 5,000 shot appointments set up for this week involve people with addresses in Calhoun County, according to data from RMC. Many of the rest are from surrounding counties, though some came from as far as Gulf Shores.
There were also out-of-state patients on the list. Thirty-two were from Georgia, most of them from nearby communities such as Carrollton or Bremen. Three Tennesseans and one Floridian are also set to get shots this week, as well as one person listed as being from “Kennesaw, CT.” Searches of Connecticut state government websites turn up no references to any town named Kennesaw, but there is a Kennesaw in Georgia and several Southern cities have a street called Kennesaw Court.
Hobson City was the only Calhoun County town not represented on the appointment list, though most of its residents have Anniston mailing addresses, a matter that has long been a point of contention between city leaders and the U.S. Postal Service.
Eddie Smith, one of the 176 Alexandria residents on the list, got his first shot just before lunch Monday. He said he’s eager to get the second shot and move on with life.
“I’m going to hug some people,” he said. “I’m going to get some kisses, especially from grandkids.”
The future of the mass-vaccination push is unclear. State officials have said that everyone who gets a shot this week will be guaranteed a second dose weeks from now. Still, state health officer Scott Harris said he doesn’t expect the current 1,000-shot-per-day drive to continue past Friday, largely because the state isn’t guaranteed a sufficiently large supply of vaccine.
Chamblee said Monday that local officials could decide to set up a similar mass-vaccination site again if the county receives more shots.
“It’s a matter of having the vaccine,” he said.