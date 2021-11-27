Immersive art experience sweeping the country comes to Birmingham

Vincent is having a moment. There are no fewer than five different “immersive” Van Gogh shows traveling around the country — including one that just opened at the Birmingham convention center.
These are not exhibits of actual paintings. They are, rather, light shows in which digital images are projected onto the walls and floor of a huge room. Stand in the midst and be surrounded by moving images of Van Gogh’s famous sunflowers and stars.
“Moving” here has two meanings. This is an emotionally satisfying experience, but also the images are animated as they swirl around the walls.
The show in Birmingham is called “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” This is not to be confused with competing shows like “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Van Gogh Alive” or “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” (That last one is currently on exhibit in Atlanta at Pullman Yards, and features a VIP option with virtual-reality headsets.)
(Just so we’re clear: The show in Birmingham is not the same as the one in Atlanta. There are no virtual-reality headsets in Birmingham.)
The Birmingham show was created by Normal Studio in Montreal and features images from more than 300 paintings.
Why so many Van Gogh shows? Industry-watchers blame a Netflix series called “Emily in Paris,” which became popular during the pandemic. A young American goes to Paris, but rather than go to an actual museum, she goes to an immersive art show at the Atelier des Lumieres. There, Emily sits on the floor and soaks in Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”
These immersive art shows also make for great Instagram photos, aka “free publicity.”
Still, you’d think one of these copycat exhibits would have tried a different artist. Wouldn’t it be fun to sit in the middle of a Monet, or watch Salvador Dali’s clocks melt?
“Beyond Van Gogh” — the one in Birmingham — begins with a room filled with educational panels. A couple of fun facts:
• “... find things beautiful as much as you can, most people find too little beautiful,” Vincent wrote in 1874 in a letter to his brother Theo.
• The famous painting “The Starry Night” was inspired by the view from Van Gogh’s window at the Saint-Paul asylum, where he committed himself after the “ear incident.”
But education is not the point here as much as experience.
The main attraction lies beyond the education room, down a short, dark passageway: the cavernous immersive room, where images from Van Gogh paintings fill the walls and sweep across the floor.
Vases of sunflowers, iris and other famous flowers are projected onto three towering columns. The flowers fade out and are replaced by a variety of landscapes, then portraits, then stars, then a sobering collection of Van Gogh self-portraits, dating from before and after the “ear incident.”
The paintings are brought to life by animated details. Sketches appear as outlines and then fill with color. Handwritten notes are scribbled across the floor. Birds flap their wings. Tree blossoms drift on the wind. Windmills turn. Boats float. Eyes blink. (That last one is a little unsettling.)
At one point, “The Starry Night” fills the entire room.
The immersive show lasts about 30 minutes before it starts over again. You can stay for multiple viewings. There are benches to sit on, but not many. You’re welcome to sit on the floor (like Emily did in Paris).
It is not at all a bad way to recharge during a global pandemic.